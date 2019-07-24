New Chief Financial Officer

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2019) - FIRSTSHOT FUND INC. (the "Company" or "FirstShot") is pleased to announce that the director of the Company has appointed Christopher P. Cherry as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Cherry is a chartered professional accountant with numerous years of experience acting as a chief financial officer and director of public companies and will bring valuable experience to the growth and development of the Company.

Extension of Warrant Expiry Dates

FirstShot announces that on May 21, 2019, it extended the expiry date of:

5,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, issued pursuant to a private placement transaction on June 1, 2018 (in this paragraph 1, the "First June 1 Warrants"), from June 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020. All other terms of the First June 1 Warrants will remain the same. Each First June 1 Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05. Notice of the extension of the expiry Date was sent to all First June 1 Warrant holders.

700,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, issued pursuant to a private placement transaction on June 1, 2018 (in this paragraph 2, the "Second June 1 Warrants"), from June 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020. All other terms of the Second June 1 Warrants will remain the same. Each Second June 1 Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60. Notice of the extension of the expiry date was sent to all Second June 1 Warrant holders.

FirstShot is pleased to announce that on July 21, 2019, it extended the expiry date of:

600,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, issued pursuant to a private placement transaction on August 1, 2018 (in this paragraph 1, the "August 1 Warrants"), from August 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020. All other terms of the August 1 Warrants will remain the same. Each August 1 Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60. Notice of the extension of the expiry date has been sent to all August 1 Warrant holders.

120,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, issued pursuant to a private placement transaction on August 15, 2018 (in this paragraph 2, the "August 15 Warrants"), from August 15, 2019 to December 31, 2020. All other terms of the August 15 Warrants will remain the same. Each August 15 Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60. Notice of the extension of the expiry date has been sent to all August 15 Warrant holders.

264,250 common share purchase warrants of the Company, issued pursuant to a private placement transaction on April 3, 2019 (in this paragraph 5, the "April 3 Warrants"), from May 15, 2020 to December 31, 2020. All other terms of the April 3 Warrants will remain the same. Each April 3 Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60. Notice of the extension of the expiry date has been sent to all April 3 Warrant holders.

137,250 common share purchase warrants of the Company, issued pursuant to a private placement transaction on May 13, 2019 (in this paragraph 5, the "May 13 Warrants"), from May 15, 2020 to December 31, 2020. All other terms of the May 13 Warrants will remain the same. Each May 13 Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60. Notice of the extension of the expiry date has been sent to all May 13 Warrant holders.

ABOUT FIRSTSHOT: FirstShot is a reporting issuer whose business model is to develop a specialty market of unique concepts for real estate. The Company has a sound and driven management team with experience in all facets of real estate who will be conducting due diligence and considering acquisitions of distressed and vacant mall properties in Canada and the U.S. to be repurposed for destination sites where goods and services are not generally available on the internet or in conventional shopping centres.

