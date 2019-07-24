Sphinx Resources Ltd.: Sphinx Appoints the Honourable Lawrence Cannon as Chairman and Michel Lemieux as Director

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2019 / Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: SFX) is pleased to announce that the Honourable Lawrence Cannon has been appointed Chairman of the Corporation's Board of Directors, following the resignation of John W. W. Hick. In addition, Michel Lemieux is appointed as an independent director.

"We are thankful of John's involvement and devotion during his chairmanship and wish him success in his new ventures", said Jeremie Ryan, President and CEO.

Over more than twenty four years, Michel Lemieux (B. Sc., RI) has gained significant experience in organizational development to elaborate and deploy management and support strategies and programs across a range of manufacturing and service companies. All inspired and guided by the mastery of a combination of concepts and models such as the Toyota model, the German approach and the industry 4.0 concept to optimize the level of performance and the overall performance for sustainable economic and social sustainability.

About Sphinx

Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (palladium, platinum, gold and silver) and of base metals (zinc, copper, lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President and Chief Executive Officer resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.

For further information, please consult Sphinx's website or contact:

Jeremie Ryan

President and Chief Executive Officer

819.664.2632

info@sphinxresources.ca

www.sphinxresources.ca

