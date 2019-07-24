Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2019) - Cindrigo Energy Ltd. ("Cindrigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Feasibility Study ("FS") relating to the 1000 tons per day Waste to Energy Power Plant in Ukraine (the "Project') has been prepared by China Energy Co. Ltd. ("China Energy") as Chief Engineer of the Project. The FS included studies into the connection to power system, scheme for heat supply, waste source and transportation, water source, geological and hydrometeorological conditions, site conditions, traffic and transport, ash and slag treatment and handling, and environmental protection. The Company has been provided assurances that reporting was made in conformity with applicable professional standards in all material respects.

The FS established the basis of the Project as well as allowed for additional agreements between the Company and China Energy relating to the financing of the Project to commence. Further details regarding such agreements will be forthcoming. The Chief Engineer from China Energy has confirmed that they took 700 hours on completion of the report and have endorsed the FS.

About Cindrigo Energy Ltd.

Cindrigo Energy Ltd. is engaged in the development of high quality, clean, renewable energy utilizing Waste to Energy ("WtE") and biomas energy ("Biomas") projects. WtE and Biomas technologies consists of any waste treatment process that creates in the form of electricity, heat or transport fuels (e.g. gas and diesel) from a waste source.

