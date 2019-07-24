HooXi Network Inc. Announces Name Change to Enlighta Inc. and Trading to Commence Under the New Symbol "NLTA" on July 26, 2019

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / Hooxi Network Inc. ("Hooxi" or the "Company") (TSXV: HXI), is pleased to announce the name of the Company has changed to Enlighta Inc. ("Enlighta") and the shares of the Company are anticipated to begin trading on the TSXV on July 26, 2019, under the symbol "NLTA".

"Since my appointment in November 2018, our entire team in Vancouver Canada, Beijing China, and New York USA, has transforming Enlighta to be an in-demand AI driven healthcare solutions company and market leader in the space," stated Avis Zhu, CEO of Enlighta. "We are integrating the world's top next generation intelligent medical solutions and resources by combining leading branded clinics, medical technology and tools, medical experts and medical big data that will drive prevention, detection, intervention and rehabilitation value chain through AI driven diagnostic procedures and focused medical treatment solutions. The announcement of our major developments will come shortly."

Enlighta's revenue model going forward is anticipated to be enhanced with, including but not limited to, a combination of advisory, management, sales commissions, financial services as well as earn-in equity ownership of assets and projects serviced and shared revenue from advised operations.

The Company has completed its continuation from British Columbia, Canada to the British Virgin Islands ("BVI"), as approved by the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") on February 12, 2019. As part of the continuation to BVI and for personal reasons, Mr. Dennis Nerland has resigned as Director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Nerland for his many years of service and dedication to the Company and its shareholders. Additionally, Mr. Ben Wu was elected as an independent Director at the AGSM and is awaiting final clearance of a TSXV Form 2A - Personal Information Form submission.

About Enlighta Inc.

Enlighta is a healthcare technology company positioned to provide Artificial Intelligence driven healthcare solutions and enable the transformation of intelligent medical services.

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs regarding future events of management of HooXi or Enlighta. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to the agreements with Enlighta. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results anticipated in any forward-looking statements. Enlighta does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Tam, CPA, CA

CFO, Enlighta Inc.

(604) 377-7575\

SOURCE: Hooxi Network Inc.

