NinjaRMM Expands EMEA Operations, Adds Distribution Partner MultiPoint to Accelerate Rapid Growth

BERLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaRMM , the company transforming IT management with its powerful, easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, continues to solidify its rapidly expanding EMEA presence with the announcement of a strategic distribution partnership with MultiPoint, which will support the company's growth efforts in Israel, Greece, Cyprus, and Malta.

"Our overarching goal is to make NinjaRMM available to everyone in the EMEA market," said Andre Schindler, NinjaRMM General Manager and VP Strategic Partnerships. "MultiPoint is an extremely reputable partner with strong visions and dedication to the MSP market. We are extremely excited to be working with them to make NinjaRMM the leading remote IT management solution in those regions."

The distribution partnership coincides with NinjaRMM passing a critical stage in its EMEA expansion plans. The company has secured a larger office for its Berlin-based EMEA headquarters, and has been aggressively adding key members to its staff. Early entry into the French market is also underway with strong initial results.

"IT service providers in EMEA have a real need for expanded remote monitoring and management capabilities to keep their clients operating securely and running at full speed," Schindler said. "It's rewarding to see NinjaRMM's unique mix of powerful functionality and easy-to-use UI clearly resonating. Our ambition is to deliver the best product and service in our class all across EMEA, and strategic partnerships with distributors like MultiPoint are critical to us continuing to hit very aggressive growth goals."

About NinjaRMM

NinjaRMM is an all-in-one remote monitoring and management platform that combines powerful, time-saving functionality with an intuitive, easy-to-use UI that MSPs and IT pros actually love to use. NinjaRMM increases business efficiency by combining monitoring, alerting, patching, antivirus, backup, and IT automation all within a single pane of glass. Learn more by visiting www.ninjarmm.com or signing up for a free trial .

About MultiPoint

Founded in 2009, MultiPoint is a leading distributor of IT security and Internet technology solutions, providing the Israeli channel partners with reliable, supported solutions from world-leading hardware and software manufacturers. Learn more at https://multipoint.eu.com/