Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Bluetooth(R) Low Energy Connectivity to Samsung Galaxy Fit; The new Samsung Galaxy Fit is among the first wearable devices on the market featuring Dialog's DA14697 for seamless connectivity and enhanced

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today announced that Samsung has implemented Dialog's wireless microcontroller unit (MCU) in its latest Galaxy Fit.

The Galaxy Fit is a slim and fashionable fitness tracker that enables users to reach their fitness goals with its intuitive tracking features. It tracks a wide range of activities and offers enhanced sleep analysis and stress management technology for users to monitor their wellbeing throughout the day.

Samsung designed the Galaxy Fit band to be easy for users to interact with while on the go, which meant it needed to sync with smartphones to allow users to receive alerts and messages. Additionally, because the device is easy to style and comfortable to wear all week long, it also required a solution that would support seamless smartphone connectivity while conserving energy to extend battery life. Samsung found its solution with the DA14697, a wireless microcontroller unit within Dialog's DA1469x SmartBond line that is ideal for wearable devices.

"Samsung's elegantly designed Galaxy Fit epitomizes the features consumers are looking for in next generation fitness trackers," said Sean McGrath, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dialog Semiconductor's Connectivity and Audio Business Group. "Our collaboration with Samsung not only builds on Dialog's leadership position in wearable technology, but it serves as a strong example of connected living enabled by low power Bluetooth connectivity with best-in-class power consumption features."

The DA1469x family, the latest addition to Dialog's SmartBond line, is the most advanced, feature-rich range of MCUs for wireless connectivity. It offers developers greater processing power, resources, range and battery life for a wide variety of connected consumer applications, including high-end fitness trackers and other wearable devices.

The family is also the first set of Bluetooth wireless microcontroller SoC's in production with a dedicated application processor based on the ARM Cortex-M33 processor. To conserve power, the devices are equipped with a Sensor Node Controller (SNC) that runs autonomously and wakes the application processor only when needed, and a state-of-the-art Power Management Unit (PMU) activates the different processing cores as required.

For more information on the DA1469x product family, click here.

NOTES

Dialog, the Dialog logo and Smartbond are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2019 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Mark Tyndall

SVP Corporate Development & Strategy

Dialog Semiconductor

Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520

mark.tyndalll@diasemi.com

Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

Twitter: @DialogSemi



About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2018, it had approximately $1.44 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.



Contact:

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

jose.cano@diasemi.com

+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553201/Dialog-Semiconductor-Adds-BluetoothR-Low-Energy-Connectivity-to-Samsung-Galaxy-Fit-The-new-Samsung-Galaxy-Fit-is-among-the-first-wearable-devices-on-the-market-featuring-Dialogs-DA14697-for-seamless-connectivity-and-enhanced-battery-life