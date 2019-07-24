EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval Medacta Group SA receives approval in Japan for MyShoulder Placement Guides 24-Jul-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press Release Medacta receives approval in Japan for MyShoulder Placement Guides* _Castel San Pietro, 24 July 2019_ - Medacta International will soon introduce the MyShoulder Placement Guides for shoulder arthroplasty in the Japanese market after it has successfully obtained the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) approval. After the recent launch of its shoulder implants in Japan, Medacta is further expanding the shoulder product offerings with the MyShoulder Placement Guides. These patient-specific, 3D-printed solutions work in conjunction with the Medacta Shoulder System and associated instrumentation to create a precise surgical approach specific to each patient's individual anatomy. It is composed by two guides and a WebPlanner. The two guides, a humeral cutting guide and a glenoidal reaming guide, assist the surgeon optimizing the accuracy and reducing the surgery time. The WebPlanner allows the surgeon to carry out a precise preoperative planning. The MyShoulder platform is part of the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology. Thanks to the creation of advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools, MySolutions are highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies for use not only in shoulder procedures, but also in hip (MyHip), knee (MyKnee) and spine (MySpine) procedures. "The development of highly patient-personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies using our MySolutions technology has been one of our key innovations" said Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta International. "The introduction of the MyShoulder system is an important step to further expand our activities in the Japanese market." For more information, please visit the MyShoulder webpage at https://www.medacta.com/EN/medacta-shoulder-system-global [1]. *Inquiries* Corrado Farsetta Medacta Group SA CFO Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 investor.relations@medacta.ch *About Medacta * Medacta is an international orthopaedics company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of the minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and employs approximately 970 people. To learn more about Medacta, please visit www.medacta.com End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 845581 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 845581 24-Jul-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=478c6727e8966d97c644857e1e03725d&application_id=845581&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

