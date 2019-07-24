Regulatory News:

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) has awarded Veolia (Paris:VIE) via its Veolia Middle East subsidiary the contract for the operation and maintenance of its refinery wastewater treatment plant in Al Zour in southern Kuwait. A $63 million contract for a period of 7 years.

It is one of the largest refinery complexes in the world under development. As soon as it is commissioned, the Al Zour refinery will have a production capacity of 615,000 barrels per day, increasing Kuwait's refining capacity to over 1.5 million barrels a day.

Seeking an exemplary installation, Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company has chosen Veolia for the operation and maintenance of its future wastewater treatment plant, which will treat and recycle wastewater at the rate of approx. 1,500 m 3 h, and will also be responsible for the sludge incineration unit. A 7 years $63 million contract for Veolia, which will employ its complex facility management expertise to optimize water treatment and recycling with a goal of zero liquid discharge (ZLD).

In a region of the world undergoing unprecedented development, this new success confirms that natural resource management has now become a strategic issue for industry. "Major industrial operators such as KIPIC are expressing growing needs for operational excellence and compliance with increasingly stringent regulations in terms of discharging pollutants"; said Christophe Maquet, Veolia's Executive Vice President Africa Middle East. "By offering solutions that deliver both performance and competitiveness, Veolia has the responses to the major issues they face in terms of water requirement, waste treatment and performance".

"KIPIC is keen to partner with internationally reputed entities such as Veolia to achieve its vision of becoming a leader in operating its integrated refinery, petrochemical and LNGI facilities" said Khaled Anwar Al Awadi, KIPIC's Deputy CEO in charge of Al Zour refinery. "Furthermore, through this contract, Veolia will also transfer its knowledge and expertise to KIPIC and Kuwaiti employees who will be employed as part of this contract. Our Local economy will also have a major stake in such contracts"

