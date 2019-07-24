-- Creating a Seamless Workflow for Mutual Clients --

FlexTrade (@FlexTrade), the global leader in cross-asset execution and order management systems, today announced FlexTRADER, the award-winning broker-neutral EMS, has extended its integration with thinkFolio, IHS Markit's cross-asset investment management platform.

Combining IHS Markit and FlexTrade's expertise in the execution and order management system space provides sophisticated and global cross-asset trading capabilities delivered seamlessly across the entire trading lifecycle.

"This is good news", said Mark Denny, Head of Trading Global Equities, at Investec Asset Management. "We are celebrating our 10-year anniversary with FlexTrade this year and having thinkFolio closely aligned with FlexTRADER is a powerful workflow benefit to us in terms of scalability and simplifying software upgrades

"A certified interface between thinkFolio and FlexTRADER creates the best of both worlds for us at Barings, by giving us the ability to trade in a seamless manner," said Louisa Paul, Head of Equity Dealing at Baring Asset Management.

"Providing a seamless trading workflow is at the heart of what we do," said Andy Mahoney, Head of Sales at FlexTrade UK. "With multiple existing clients using IHS Markit thinkFolio, it makes sense for us to further strengthen our integration, especially with the growing demand for high-performance, truly cross-asset execution capabilities and a consistent workflow management solution."

"We're pleased to add FlexTrade as one of our thinkFolio certified EMS providers," said Keith Viverito, managing director for thinkFolio at IHS Markit. "The integration will provide our mutual clients with a seamless trading experience and supports our strategy to provide a highly flexible and scalable investment management platform to the market."

FlexTrade's market-leading broker-neutral EMS, FlexTRADER, supports electronic and algorithmic trading across all asset classes (equites, FX, options, futures and fixed income) and offers access to hundreds of liquidity providers, venues and brokers globally.

To find out more about FlexTrade's trading solutions, please contact us at sales_eu@flextrade.com

About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems is the industry pioneer and global leader in broker-neutral execution management and order management trading systems for foreign exchange, equities, options, futures and fixed income. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has an institutional client base spanning 45 countries and includes many of the largest hedge funds, asset managers, commodity trading advisors, investment banks and institutional brokers. For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems at www.flextrade.com.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

