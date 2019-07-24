Codebase Ventures Inc.: Code Cannabis Investments Subsidiary to Focus Investments in Early Stage Cannabis Ventures

Code Cannabis Investments to Empower Innovative Business Models in the Cannabis Sector

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE: CODE) (FSE: C5B) (OTCQB: BKLLF), an investment company announces the formation of a subsidiary for its investment focus in the cannabis sector.

Codebase has formed a dedicated investment subsidiary named Code Cannabis Investments. The focus of the subsidiary will be on identifying cannabis industry assets and startups that require capital and expertise to accelerate their business models and scale to meet areas of demand in the market.

Highlights:

Code Cannabis Investments subsidiary provides investment vehicle specific to the cannabis industry

Code Cannabis Investments will be identifying early stage companies with significant growth potential

Subsidiary business model aimed at delivering capital and expertise to bring innovative business models to market and generate revenues

"There are some highly talented entrepreneurs who are developing innovative and compelling business models in and as a result of the fast-growing legal cannabis sector," said Mr. George Tsafalas, President and CEO. "Our team has developed terrific relationships in the cannabis sector and the number of intriguing investment opportunities led us to form this subsidiary so that we have a laser focus on realizing the potential that exists to drive results for our shareholders."

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

The Company's mission is to make strategic investments in emerging sectors and markets, including cannabis and technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, where innovative business models and technologies have the potential to be transformative and deliver the greatest value to shareholders.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a hands-on team of entrepreneurial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. The Company operates from the understanding that emerging sectors including cannabis and technology are evolving rapidly, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to shareholders.

