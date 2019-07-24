Veritas Now Provides Whole Genome Sequencing and Interpretation for Less Than 1,000€

- myGenome Standard, a key tool in preventive health care, is sold for 995 euros, offering a simplified version of Veritas' most complete test, myGenome Premium. The main difference between the two test is the number of genes included in the analysis.

- The test offers information on an individual's genetic risk for 200+ conditions, including 20+ highly actionable conditions and 40+ carrier conditions.

MADRID, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of myGenome Standard, Veritas Intercontinental, a subsidiary of Veritas Genetics, "The Genome Company", takes a giant leap forward in its goal of bringing quality genome sequencing and interpretation services to the general population at an affordable price.

myGenome Standard, which will be marketed for 995€, offers a more accessible version of myGenome Premium, the most complete sequencing and interpretation service currently available on the market. The Premium test will continue to be offered at a price of 1,950€. The fundamental difference between the two analyses is the number of genes analyzed resulting in a larger number of reported conditions related mainly to the areas of cardiology, oncology and reproduction.

"Since its creation, the main objective of Veritas is to universalize Whole Genome Sequencing and more importantly the interpretation of the resulting data. To achieve this, we have made important technological advancements that allow us to reduce the overall cost and offer a more accessible service while maintaining the highest quality and the highest scientific and technical standards," explains Javier de Echevarría, CEO of Veritas Int. "myGenome Standard will have a significant impact in the market by offering of a maximum quality service of sequencing and interpretation of the whole genome for less than 1,000 euros. A milestone that marks a before and after in genomic medicine and preventive health care."

Both myGenome Standard and myGenome Premium are entry portals to preventive and personalized medicine that the user can expand in the future without having to re-sequence his or her genome. For this reason, the test allows an individual to take the first step in a journey towards unlocking the full potential of genomic data, to personalized disease prevention and health care, thus providing a service for life.

The new service offers information on more than 200 conditions of genetic origin selected for their actionability in early detection and prevention.

myGenome Standard also offers information on more than 40 carrier conditions that can be transmitted to children and information on 15 multifactor diseases, whose development depends on both genetics and environment. It also includes a pharmacogenomic profile that provides information on an individual's possible reaction to more than 150 drugs as well as information on more than 50 genetic traits related to diet, athletics, longevity, nutrition or metabolism among others. The report is completed with ancestry information.

The service includes a pre and post-test genetic consultation, in which the results are delivered, explaining the scope of the test and the appropriate recommendations to personalize the medical attention based on the obtained results.

About Veritas Intercontinental

Veritas Intercontinental is the international subsidiary of Veritas Genetics, The Genome Company, which operates in Europe, Latin America, Japan and the Emirates. Its mission is to promote Whole Genome Sequencing and offer people information that empowers them to maximize the quality and duration of their lives and that of their families, changing the way in which the world conceives genetics.

Veritas was the first company to offer sequencing and interpretation of the whole genome to consumers and their physicians and leads the field of genetics, expanding the limits of science and technology and reducing the cost of the genome.

Veritas was founded in 2014 by leaders in genomics at Harvard Medical School and operates worldwide from its offices in the United States and Europe. The company has been recognized by MIT Technology Review as one of 50 Smartest Companies in 2016 and 2017, by Fast Company as one of the most innovative healthcare companies in the world in 2018, and by CNBC as one of the companies Disruptor 50 companies in 2018 and 2019.

