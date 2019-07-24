RingCentral UK Ltd., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact centre solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), and Westcon, a value-added technology distributor, today announced they will bring a new generation of cloud communications solutions to channel partners.

With Westcon acting as a master agent for RingCentral initially in the UK and Ireland, it is anticipated that Westcon will draw on its established EMEA footprint to extend RingCentral's reach across multiple markets in Europe.

"Demand for enterprise-grade cloud communications solutions grows daily, and we are continually investing in market-leading technologies that help our partners to build out cloud-based aspects of their portfolio," said Rene Klein, senior vice president, Westcon Europe.

"That is why we've made the strategic decision to make RingCentral our lead partner in our launch of a new master agency model for Europe. We're excited to be pioneering this new approach as a significant addition to our existing channel partner model."

With proven expertise in unified communications as a service (UCaaS), Westcon will enable speedy partner onboarding, enabling them to secure fast ROI on their investment.

Antony Byford, managing director, Westcon UK&I said, "RingCentral is an industry-leading vendor at the sweet spot of the UCaaS opportunity. It represents a highly compelling proposition for partners wanting to build their cloud-based business."

"RingCentral's portfolio is attractive to new resellers across many industries, with a market potential that extends beyond traditional UC players. We believe Westcon has the reach, relationships, and drive to help accelerate RingCentral's business growth here in the UK and Ireland."

RingCentral provides a single cloud platform with multimodal communications capabilities including voice, video, online meetings, team messaging, and digital customer engagement.

With the industry-leading open platform in the UCaaS market, RingCentral provides integration capabilities with other leading cloud business apps to enable organisations with seamless and customisable workflows.

"Master agents like Westcon are instrumental in arming their partners with the best solutions on the market so they can help their customers make the best possible choice for their business," said Zane Long, SVP of global channel sales, RingCentral. "We're thrilled to be their lead partner as we work together to enable their channel community with the leading solution in UCaaS."

For additional information, please visit https://www.westconcomstor.com/uk/en/vendors/ringcentral.html and ringcentral.com/partner/overview.html.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact centre solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to work better together, from any location, on any device, and via any mode to serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. That is the promise of Work as One. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact centre solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customise business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2019 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Work as One, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a leading international distributor of business technology. Our solutions from the world's leading vendors make businesses more secure, productive, mobile and connected. We specialise in the technologies essential to every business: Security, Collaboration, Infrastructure and Data Centre. We translate our solutions into real value for our partners through our unrivalled expertise in global deployment, digital distribution and services. Technology is our business, but our story is our people and our partners, and we deliver results together.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005252/en/

