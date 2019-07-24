Behavox, a leading artificial intelligence data analytics firm, announced today an expansion of its European business and the opening of a new office in London that will serve as regional headquarters. The office is located in the London central district of Lambeth.

Behavox Expands European Presence With New London Office (Photo: Business Wire)

Behavox is a global enterprise with its worldwide headquarters located in New York City, with offices in Singapore, Montréal, London, and San Francisco and plans to open more field offices in Hong Kong, Korea, and Tokyo.

"Behavox has developed into a truly global business and the needs of our clients are borderless," said Erkin Adylov, Founder and CEO of Behavox. "Europe, in particular, is key to our continued growth we have clients who are in active discussions with financial institutions from virtually every western European nation. Behavox is working with these firms to use the power of AI to help them understand, analyze and interpret the attitudes and actions taking place within their walls."

When at full capacity, the London office will employ at least 100 individuals, most of whom will be engineers and technology professionals working on Behavox's industry-leading enterprise data analytics platform, currently used by some of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the fast growing, pioneering People Analytics company that helps organizations transform behavior in the workplace. Where others see mountains of data, we see behavioral signals hidden in big data. Making sense of these signals is the true driver of competitive differentiation and performance.

Today's workplace has become a vast and complex digital domain where the success, risks and failures of organizations are contained within an invisible digital factory. The key problem facing management teams is discovering, promoting, and scaling employee behaviors that drive success. Our Behavioral OS mines behavioral signals inside the digital workplace and presents actionable insights to management teams. Organizations large and small are joining the People Analytics movement. Be among the first to drive your business with Behavioral OS.

Behavox is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Singapore, Montreal and San Francisco. For more information, visit here.

