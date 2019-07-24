Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: Prestodoctor Launches Billboard Ads In Oklahoma City and Tulsa

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) subsidiary PrestoDoctor, the #1 patient-rated medical cannabis telemedicine service (https://trustspot.io/store/PrestoDoctor) announces the launch of a billboard advertising campaign for medical marijuana recommendations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Oklahoma has been a productive market for PrestoDoctor. Billboards provide the opportunity for higher visibility and we are already seeing higher traffic to our website", (https://prestodoctor.com) stated co-founder Rob Tankson.

PrestoDoctor was recently featured on Oklahoma City's Fox 25 television channel (https://okcfox.com/news/local/more-oklahoma-patients-getting-medical-marijuana-cards-through-online-service).

PrestoDoctor's proprietary telemedicine portal provides Oklahoma's cannabis patients easy and confidential access and education via an online appointment with a licensed medical doctor and qualifies patients for a State-issued medical marijuana recommendation. With PrestoDoctor, there is no need for a trip to the doctor's office to get a recommendation for medical marijuana. Instead, a patient talks to a doctor online via a secure video chat that typically last 10 to 15 minutes.

"It's exactly the same process that you'd go through at a doctor's office," said Kyle Powers, CEO of PrestoDoctor. "The doctors use the same standard of care they'd use with any other patient, and all physicians are board-certified and licensed in the state of Oklahoma."

In other company news, Cannabis Sativa, Inc. reports the discontinuation of the LOI and end of negotiations with Lacuna Botanicals.

About PrestoDoctor:

PrestoDoctor launched in California in the summer of 2015, and has since expanded into Nevada, New York, Oklahoma and Missouri. PrestoDoctor has facilitated over a hundred thousand appointments and maintains the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online. PrestoDoctor has over 7,000 5-star reviews, and is the first medical marijuana company to be accepted into the American Telemedicine Association. PrestoDoctor is HIPAA and HITECH compliant. PrestoDoctor plans to continue to expand its services in 2019.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor(https://prestodoctor.com), Wild Earth Naturals(https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

