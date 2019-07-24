Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation: SIRC Provides Mid-Year Corporate Update

POWAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) (the "Company") is pleased to take this opportunity to provide a mid-year corporate update.

The Company is currently forming a new subsidiary. The Company has put together a very experienced staff and has picked up some pieces from a large marketing company. The Company already has established clients. These clients are already some of the largest in the Solar space. They can handle all the leads we can produce. The Company anticipates approximately $1 million a month in revenue with a 53% cost of sale. As SIRC closes current acquisitions and we expand our marketing into Roofing, Home Improvement, and Solar with sister companies, both revenue streams will grow at a very impressive rate.

Commenting on the Company's efforts, SIRC President & CEO David Massey stated "The Company has been diligently building the business and enhancing its merger and acquisition (M & A) strategy. This Summer has proven to be very good in terms of sales, the Company's operational strategy, and M & A efforts. We are closing three acquisitions over the next 60 days. Both sides are anxious and ready to move forward. The combined revenue for the three deals is close to $20 million this calendar year. I wish to emphasize that these companies are well managed, well-staffed, and very established profitable companies. As we include them in with our new marketing company and existing business, we will all work together as a home improvement marketing firm with more qualified potential clients. Our growth rate will be very impressive. Shareholders should be encouraged with our progress now and going forward into the Fall. We're in a very good place".

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com.

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

