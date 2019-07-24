With the aim to improve the quality of care and treatment offered to patients suffering from kidney-related conditions, several public and non-profit organizations are taking initiatives such as expert consultations and free screenings. Moreover, several leading companies are also focusing on training physicians in using their latest products. Such initiatives and training programs are expected to fuel the growth of the kidney stones management devices market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by procedure (URS, ESWL, and PCNL) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005325/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global kidney stones management devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global kidney stones management devices market is highly competitive with major vendors such as BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, EDAP TMS, KARL STORZ SE Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG, competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

"The popularity of digital flexible ureteroscopes is increasing significantly as it is lightweight and is also easy to handle. Digital ureteroscope uses a chip to gather information and relay it to the endoscopy tower, hence, it eliminates the need for a camera head. Thus, the demand for digital flexible ureteroscopes is expected to increase, which will fuel the growth of the kidney stones management devices market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five kidney stones management devices market vendors

BD

BD owns and operates businesses under three segments including BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company's BD Medical segment offers medication delivery solutions, medication management solutions, diabetes care, and pharmaceutical systems. The key offerings of the company include ENDOBEAM Holmium Laser Fibers, SKYLITE 1.9 Tipless Nitinol Stone Basket, and INLAY OPTIMA Ureteral Stent.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation is one of the leading companies in the healthcare industry with businesses under cardiovascular, rhythm management, and medsurg segments. The company's key offerings in the kidney stones management devices market include LithoVue Single-Use Digital Ureteroscope, Trapezoid RX, and PCNL Kits.

EDAP TMS

EDAP TMS is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones and other clinical indications. Sonolith i-sys, Sonolith i-move, and Laserlith i-dust are the key offerings of the company under the kidney stones management devices segment.

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG has business operations under various segments that include human medicine, industrial, and veterinary medicine. The company offers MIP M, which is a new generation fiber optic percutaneous miniature nephroscope with optimized design.

Olympus Corporation

Olympus Corporation is one of the most established companies in the global healthcare industry with businesses under various segments including medical, scientific solutions, and imaging. The company offers various products under its kidney stones management devices category that includes ShockPulse-SE, URF-V, URF-V2/V2R, URF-P6/P6R and OES Pro Percutaneous Nephroscope.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Ureteroscopy Devices Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Boston Scientific Corporation, KARL STORZ SE Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical, and Stryker as the leading players in the global ureteroscopy devices market.

Global Urinary Catheters Msarket 2019-2023 The market research study identifies B. Braun Melsungen, Coloplast, C.R. Bard, Hollister, Medtronic, and Teleflex as the leading players in the global urinary catheters market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005325/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com