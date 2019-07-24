The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) has delivered robust NAV and share price gains in the first half 2019, supported by an upward revaluation of its independent professional services (IPS) business, which continues to grow well in spite of a tougher capital markets backdrop. The managers of LWDB's investment portfolio have increased net gearing from c 3% to c 7% in order to take advantage of attractive valuations in selected UK equities. While more than 20% of its diversified portfolio is still invested overseas to gain access to opportunities unavailable in the UK, LWDB has recently moved from the AIC's Global sector to the UK Equity Income sector, where its NAV total returns currently rank it in the top quartile over three, five and 10 years.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...