Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed the observation status for: ISIN Navn DK0010305077 Small Cap Danmark A/S ? Small Cap Danmark observation status is removed, because Strategic Investment A/S has disclosed the result of a takeover bid to the shareholders of Small Cap Danmark A/S to acquire the entire share capital of Small Cap Danmark A/S. We refer to the company's announcement of 18. juli 2019. For further information please contact: Mads Kræmmer, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=732672