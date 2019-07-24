AECI Limited - Availability of Presentation

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

ANNOUNCEMENT: AVAILABILITY OF PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders and bondholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's summarised unaudited interim financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 will be made at 12:00 today, 24 July 2019 in Sandton.

The presentation will be available on AECI's website via the link https://www.aeciworld.com/corporate-library-presentations.php at or about that time. A recording of the presentation will also be available via the same link at or about 15:00 today.

Woodmead, Sandton

24 July 2019

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)