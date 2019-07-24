sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,71 Euro		+0,01
+0,18 %
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AECI LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
24.07.2019 | 12:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Availability of Presentation

AECI Limited - Availability of Presentation

PR Newswire

London, July 24

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

ANNOUNCEMENT: AVAILABILITY OF PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders and bondholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's summarised unaudited interim financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 will be made at 12:00 today, 24 July 2019 in Sandton.

The presentation will be available on AECI's website via the link https://www.aeciworld.com/corporate-library-presentations.php at or about that time. A recording of the presentation will also be available via the same link at or about 15:00 today.

Woodmead, Sandton

24 July 2019

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta