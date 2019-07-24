AECI Limited - Availability of Presentation
PR Newswire
London, July 24
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238
Bond company code AECI
("AECI" or "the Company")
ANNOUNCEMENT: AVAILABILITY OF PRESENTATION
AECI shareholders and bondholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's summarised unaudited interim financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 will be made at 12:00 today, 24 July 2019 in Sandton.
The presentation will be available on AECI's website via the link https://www.aeciworld.com/corporate-library-presentations.php at or about that time. A recording of the presentation will also be available via the same link at or about 15:00 today.
Woodmead, Sandton
24 July 2019
Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)