NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 July 2019 at 1.30 pm

Neo Industrial Plc: Large underground cable contract to Reka Cables

Neo Industrial Plc's subsidiary Reka Cables Ltd is one of two companies to win the public acquisition of substantial contract for underground power cables.

Total value of Reka Cables's share is approximately EUR 20 million. The deliveries will be made during 2020-2021. The decision is currently under appeal

and contract will be signed after the appeal period has expired, latest in the end of August.

Underground power cables are used when building grids that are not vulnerable to weather conditions.