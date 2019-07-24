ParkerVision, Inc.: Orlando District Court Paves Way for ParkerVision Infringement Case to Proceed Against Qualcomm and HTC

Court Denies Qualcomm's Attempt to Limit Asserted Claims

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB: PRKR), announced today that the District Court for the Middle District of Florida granted ParkerVision's proposed selection of patent claims from four asserted patents and denied Qualcomm's request to limit the claims and patents, including claims that survived Qualcomm's validity challenges through Inter Partes Review ("IPR"). The court also agreed that ParkerVision may elect to pursue accused products that were at issue at the time the case was stayed, as well as new products that were released by Qualcomm during the pendency of the stay. This decision from the court comes following an oral hearing held May 22, 2019.

Jeffrey Parker, Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision stated, "We are pleased that the District Court did not allow Qualcomm to limit our ability to assert patent claims in this case, particularly those claims that Qualcomm unsuccessfully challenged through IPRs and a subsequent appeal to the Federal Circuit. Defendants often initiate IPR proceedings in an attempt to invalidate the patents they are accused of infringing. The court recognized in its order, that ParkerVision's request to elect certain claims comes after a three-year delay in the proceedings caused by Qualcomm's initiation of IPR proceedings, and that ParkerVision acted promptly once the appellate review was complete."

Mr. Parker continued, "Although the IPRs created a significant delay, we believe the decisions that resulted from those proceedings will ultimately simplify some of the factors the jury will have to consider. Furthermore, we believe the court's decision to allow new products that were released by Qualcomm during the pendency of the stay significantly expands the basis for damages in this case. We are looking forward to an updated case management schedule, including a date for jury trial."

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. has designed and developed proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies which enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. and Germany to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com . (PRKR-G)

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

