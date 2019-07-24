MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Holdings Adds Beverage and Hospitality Industry Veteran Jim Riley to Its Strategic Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: MCTC) is pleased to announce another high profile addition to its Strategic Advisory Board. Jim Riley, an executive at Baja United Group and former executive at Intersect Beverage, Inc., spent nearly nine years at Ketel One Vodka as Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing and previously spent more than 15 years in business management at In-N-Out Burger and Booth Creek Ski Holdings, has agreed to join the Strategic Advisory Board effectively immediately. MCTC Holdings plans to make use of Mr. Riley's experience as it launches its unique high bioavailability cannabis powdered drink product lines over the coming months.

"The addition of Mr. Riley to our Strategic Advisory Board comes at a nearly perfect time for our Company," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of the Company. "Not only will he provide sound strategic and tactical advice relative to our new cannabis-infused drink lines, he will also be instrumental in assisting in the organization of our other business entities. It is exciting to have an executive of Jim's caliber on board with our Company. We welcome him to the MCTC family."

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Mr. Riley said, "Cannabis-infused drinks are one of the fastest-growing segments of the already booming cannabis industry and represent one of the few high growth categories in the overall beverage marketplace. While I am pleased to be offered an advisory role in this Company as it moves into the beverage marketplace, there are many other areas of business in which this Company is engaged where I believe I will also be able to apply my skills to the benefit of all shareholders."

Management and the board of directors MCTC Holdings believe its growing Strategic Advisory Board will become an important asset for the Company. Mr. Riley joins venture and financing industry veteran Justin Costello on advisory board and additional appoints are to be expected over the coming months.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. is a Delaware registered publicly-traded company. The Company is in the process of entering the hemp cultivation business via a cultivation operation in Riverside County, California, and has announced plans to enter the hemp oil remediation business. Additionally, it has stated its intentions to enter the market for powdered drink mixes that contain CBD and other cannabinoids. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

