Veeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management, today announced results from Q2 2019. Having recently exceeded $1 billion in annual bookings, joining an elite group of software leaders, Veeam's annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 26 percent year-over-year (YoY) in Q2 2019, a testament to the success of a unique subscription pricing model introduced earlier this year for all new Veeam products, including new Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4. Hailed as one of the most important releases in Veeam company history, Veeam Availability Suite U4 is approaching 350,000 downloads since its release in January.

"As we continue to heavily invest in our R&D, sales and marketing, and partner ecosystem, we're seeing increased adoption of Veeam's Subscription licensing among our customers across all regions worldwide," said Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales Marketing. "Each geography reported growth, which shows that, and as we move into Act II of our evolution the Hybrid Cloud it's an exciting time to be at Veeam. Seventy-two percent of organizations are looking to embrace Cloud Data Managementi and are transitioning to cloud strategies. We're excited to support their journey and meet data expectations as the No. 1 player in Cloud Data Management."

"Collaboration with strategic technology partners has never been stronger or in higher demand," Timashev continued. "We expect to make additional partner announcements in 2H 2019 to further feed the demand of our partners to combine Veeam backup and data protection software with industry-leading hardware, storage and hyperconverged solutions. Our new "with Veeam" program, which is receiving overwhelming positive response, is just one strategy of how Veeam will innovate and collaborate with its technology partners to deliver a combined hardware plus software solution to enhance customer choice and flexibility."

Customer, Product and Partner Highlights

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 , the fastest growing product in Veeam history, reported 270 percent ARR growth YoY. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 has now been downloaded by more than 75,000 organizations, representing over 8 million user mailboxes. Veeam released version 3 of the product in early Q2, further solidifying the company's dominance in the Microsoft Office 365 backup market, providing businesses with 30x faster backup, improved security and enhanced customer visibility and analytics.

, the fastest growing product in Veeam history, reported 270 percent ARR growth YoY. Veeam Backup has now been downloaded by more than 75,000 organizations, representing over 8 million user mailboxes. Veeam released version 3 of the product in early Q2, further solidifying the company's dominance in the Microsoft Office 365 backup market, providing businesses with 30x faster backup, improved security and enhanced customer visibility and analytics. With more than 355,000 customers worldwide, new Veeam customers include Make-A-Wish Foundation, Mundo Cuervo, Porsche Informatik, Vancouver Canucks, ABM, Ferrari Agroindustria, Schleswig-Holstein Netz AG, Premier Bank and Ducks Unlimited Canada.

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Mundo Cuervo, Porsche Informatik, Vancouver Canucks, ABM, Ferrari Agroindustria, Schleswig-Holstein Netz AG, Premier Bank and Ducks Unlimited Canada. The Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) program has more than 23,500 partners with 4,100 of those also qualified to provide Cloud Backup DRaaS using Veeam Cloud Connect.

Veeam technology alliance resell agreements with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Cisco, NetApp and Lenovo reported 327 percent total transaction growth YoY and 123 percent YoY bookings growth, together completing the overall data management story for global alliance resell partners.

Veeam was awarded the HPE 2019 Global Technology Partner of the Year, recognized for excellent financial performance, innovative solutions, and driving meaningful business results for shared customers.

Veeam announced the new "with Veeam" program in Q2, partnering with premier enterprise storage vendors to provide customers with comprehensive secondary storage solutions that combine Veeam software with industry-leading storage and HCI infrastructure hardware and management stacks. Solutions have already been announced with ExaGrid and Nutanix with availability planned for 2H 2019.

Supporting Quotes

"Veeam continues to show strong bookings growth in a highly competitive market. Transitioning from a license model to a subscription model has been a challenge for many vendors, but Veeam seems to be doing so successfully. IDC research shows that more than 90 percent of organizations expect to use hybrid and/or multi-cloud data protection solutions within the next 12 months, and this is the sweet spot that Veeam is aiming for." Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC

"Veeam's Cloud Data Management platform now enables us to back up and restore IT resources in record time. This provides us with a reliable basis for Digital Transformation. With Veeam, we gain more agility, which benefits our customers worldwide. We are accelerating the time-to-market of new software releases and bringing digital innovation to the road faster." Christoph Buchstätter, Head of Computing Platform Services at Porsche Informatik

"Veeam keeps our hospitality services fully operational across all business units so we can optimize experiences for fans and customers. From ticket scanners to Wi-Fi to the point-of sale system, Veeam keeps them available. It also guarantees we can check customers into our hotels, accept payment for their stays, book reservations in our restaurants and take payment for their meals. Veeam delivers the scalability, reliability and Cloud Data Management we didn't have in the past." Bryce Hollweg, Director of IT at Vancouver Canucks

"Veeam is so fast and easy to use, giving us time to be innovative and provide direct, immediate value to the organization. If we hadn't deployed Veeam, we'd have had to hire a full-time person to manage backup. When you combine that salary with money saved on third-party technical support services because nothing was simple and easy with legacy backup the total is nearly $200,000 each year. We monetized the IT team, and for the first time in Ducks Unlimited Canada's history, IT is raising money directly for the mission." Raj Perumal, Chief Information Officer at Ducks Unlimited Canada

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete backup solution for helping customers on the journey to achieving success in the 5 Stages of Cloud Data Management. Veeam has 355,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 67% of the Global 2,000, with customer satisfaction scores at 3.5x the industry average, the highest in the industry. Veeam's global ecosystem includes 66,000 channel partners; Cisco, HPE, NetApp and Lenovo as exclusive resellers; and 23,500+ cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

i 2019 Veeam Cloud Data Management Report

