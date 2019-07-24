Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market research engagement for a healthcare company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to devise an efficient market expansion plan to successfully enter the US healthcare industry. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's healthcare market research solutions helped the healthcare company to achieve profitable growth and establish themselves as one of the top 20 companies in the US healthcare industry.

The advent of digital therapeutics, rising need for skilled workers, and emerging trade pressures are increasing challenges for companies operating in the US healthcare industry. Also, with major companies in the US healthcare industry investing hugely in digital health technologies, new healthcare companies are under the pressure to restructure their business models to meet the rising industry demands. This is where healthcare companies realize the real power of leveraging healthcare market research solutions.

The business challenge: The client is a healthcare company based out of Canada. The client was looking out to expand their base of operations to the United States. However, before making huge investments into the US expansion project, they wanted to analyze the US healthcare landscape.

The company realized the need to leverage Infiniti's expertise in offering healthcare market research solutions. By leveraging Infiniti's healthcare market research solution, the healthcare company wanted to analyze how digital health technologies are reshaping the industry, understand the evolving healthcare policies, and evaluate the capital requirements for recruiting skilled workers.

The solution offeredBy leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market entry advisory solution, market opportunity analysis, and market scanning engagement, the experts helped the client to thoroughly understand the US healthcare market landscape. The experts also evaluated the financial requirement for entering the new market and helped the client to devise a market expansion plan. Consequently, the client was able to successfully enter the US healthcare industry and achieve profitable growth.

Infiniti's healthcare market research engagement helped the client to:

Understand the current and future market potential, capital investment, and market opportunities in the US healthcare industry

Develop a detailed understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities for their product and service offerings

Infiniti's healthcare market research engagement offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing capital investment for recruiting skilled workers to support business operations

Understanding the evolving healthcare policies and tracking regional market developments

