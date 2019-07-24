The global smart glass market is expected to post a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005305/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart glass market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for aircraft is expected to increase due to rise in demand for air travel during the forecast period. This growth is also expected to fuel the demand for the smart glass market as they are increasingly being used in aircrafts. The use of smart glass allows the users to manage the light and glare entering the cabin through windows in the aircraft, which will help in improving customer experience. Also, windows are a primary source of heat entering into the cabin, however, smart windows can control the amount of heat entering the cabin and help in keeping the cabin cool. In addition, smart glass helps restrict cabin noise as it consists of a layer of transparent acoustic insulation film. Therefore, these features will lead to an increase in the adoption of smart glass in aircrafts during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of smart solar windows will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global smart glass market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Smart Glass Market: Emergence of Smart Solar Windows

Solar technology has been at the forefront of all green energy innovations. The research on green energy has been growing and leading to scientific discoveries that are helping the environment become safer and sustainable. Smart glass has been in existence for a decade now; with research underway that seeks to convert sun light into electricity. Furthermore, the electricity generated through smart solar windows can be used to charge batteries of smartphones or onboard electronics, such as rain sensors, fans, and motors. Such developments will encourage enterprises to opt for smart solar windows, which in turn will lead to the growth of the global smart glass market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the emergence of smart solar windows, the increasing demand from healthcare providers is one other major aspect, that is expected to drive market growth. Currently, healthcare providers are opting for smart glass as it helps staff and doctors to avoid contamination. Healthcare providers face the problem of cross-contamination from infectious pathogens while monitoring patients. With smart glass, the staff and doctors can monitor patients without entering the isolation unit. Hence, smart glass helps in providing a clean environment to patients in healthcare facilities which will improve patient recovery time as overall outcomes," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Smart Glass Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global smart glass market by application (infrastructural development, transportation, and others), by technology (active smart glass, and passive smart glass) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to increasing demand from industries such as construction and healthcare.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005305/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com