The recent increase in the frequency of M&A activities coupled with the emergence of newer regulations is triggering major structural changes in the organizational infrastructure of end-users such as FMCG, automotive, e-commerce, and BFSI. Such changes are necessitating the engagement of corporate strategy consulting services to streamline operational processes that will foster better organizational performance. This is expected to bring an incremental spend of about USD 72 billion in the corporate strategy consulting services market between 2018-2023.

FMCG, automotive, e-commerce, and BFSI sectors in the developed nations are conducting M&A activities to explore their opportunities in the markets in the developing countries, such as in APAC and South America. This trend is contributing to the spend growth of the corporate strategy consulting services market in regions like North America. Structural changes observed in the manufacturing and automotive enterprises in the UK are driving the demand for corporate strategy consulting services in the region.

This corporate strategy consulting services market procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality solutions.

"Buyers must assess the viability of suppliers based on their global and local sourcing ability, their industry-specific expertise, and most importantly their billing rate and its alignment with buyers' budget," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This procurement intelligence report on the corporate strategy consulting services market has highlighted the following factors to play prominent roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Rise in M&A across the globe will allow the spend on the category

Technology consulting is expected to be the fastest-growing subsegment

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Corporate strategy consulting services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

