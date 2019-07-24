First Resource Bank Achieves Record Quarterly Net Income; A 70% Increase Over The Previous Quarter

EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $631,520, which compares to $371,220 for the previous quarter and $520,825 for the second quarter of the prior year.

Glenn B. Marshall, President & CEO, stated, "Second quarter results were very strong with record profitability and solid balance sheet growth. Loans have increased over 10% year to date and non-interest bearing deposits have increased 49% in that same time period. These strategic achievements are allowing us to maintain our net interest margin and increase profitability as the Bank continues to grow. Smart growth has always been a key strategy at First Resource Bank and the Bank will reap long term benefits from this consistent approach."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2019 included:

Net income of $631,520 was the highest quarterly profit in the Bank's history

Net income grew 70% over the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 21% over the quarter ended June 30, 2018

Total interest income grew 6% over the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 19% over the quarter ended June 30, 2018

Total loans grew 5% during the second quarter

Non-interest bearing deposits increased 19% during the quarter

5% stock dividend paid in May

Construction of our third branch continues with the opening expected in the third quarter

First Resource Bank was named a "Best Place to Work" for companies with up to 50 employees by the Philadelphia Business Journal

Total interest income grew 6% when comparing the second quarter to the first quarter of 2019. This increase was driven by 5% loan growth during the second quarter.

Total interest income rose 19% from $3,205,315 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $3,819,446 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This increase was supported by 16% loan growth when comparing June 30, 2019 to a year prior and a 23 basis point improvement in loan yields when comparing the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019.

Total interest income was $7,415,809 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a 20% increase over the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense rose 10% when comparing the second quarter to the first quarter of 2019. This increase was driven by a 9 basis point increase in the cost of money market accounts and an 11 basis point increase in the cost of certificates of deposit during the quarter.

Total interest expense rose 50% from $711,445 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $1,065,036 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The vast majority of this increased expense was related to a 38 basis point increase in the cost of money market accounts and a 72 basis point increase in the cost of certificates of deposit, year over year. Overall interest expense was mitigated by strong growth in noninterest bearing deposits, which increased 59% when comparing June 30, 2019 to the year prior.

Total interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2,035,372, a 57% increase over the same period in the prior year.

Net interest income was $2,754,410 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $2,626,027 for the previous quarter, an improvement of 5%. The net interest margin declined 2 basis points from 3.87% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 to 3.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The overall yield on interest earning assets increased 4 basis points during the second quarter led by a 1 basis point increase in loan yields to 5.59%. The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 10 basis points during the second quarter to 1.69%, with the majority of that increase attributed to higher cost money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits partially offset the increased cost of interest bearing deposits. The total cost of deposits increased 6 basis points from 1.36% in the first quarter of 2019 to 1.42% in the second quarter of 2019.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $5,380,437, a 10% improvement over net interest income of $4,891,173 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This growth was driven by a 20% increase in loan interest income.

The provision for loan losses decreased from $475,952 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 to $158,992 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses decreased from $191,321 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, to $158,992 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses increased from $325,643 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to $634,944 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. These variances are all attributed to one problem loan that required specific reserves due to new information obtained regarding the value of the collateral during the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $262,597, as compared to $156,255 for the previous quarter and $139,730 for the second quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $114,100 was received in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to none in the prior quarter or the second quarter of 2018. There were no gains on sales of SBA loans recognized during the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $24,463 in the prior quarter and $28,725 during the second quarter of 2018.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $418,852 as compared to $255,472 for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $114,100 was received in the first six months of 2019 as compared to none in the first six months of 2018. There was $24,463 in gains on sales of SBA loans in the first six months of 2019 as compared to $28,725 in the first six months of 2018.

Non-interest expense increased $222 thousand, or 12%, in the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, data processing and other costs, partially offset by a decrease in occupancy. Non-interest expense increased $275 thousand, or 15%, when comparing the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily attributed to an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, data processing and other costs, partially offset by lower advertising expenses.

Non-interest expense increased $333 thousand, or 9%, in the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was due to higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy, professional fees, data processing and other costs, partially offset by lower advertising expenses.

Deposits grew a net $5.6 million, or 2%, from $247.6 million at March 31, 2019 to $253.3 million at June 30, 2019. During the second quarter, non-interest bearing deposits increased $7.6 million, or 19%, from $39.8 million at March 31, 2019 to $47.4 million at June 30, 2019. Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $72 thousand, or 1%, from $10.2 million at March 31, 2019 to $10.1 million at June 30, 2019. Money market deposits decreased $1.7 million, or 2%, from $100.5 million at March 31, 2019 to $98.8 million at June 30, 2019. Certificates of deposit decreased $205 thousand, or 0%, from $97.2 million at March 31, 2019 to $97.0 million at June 30, 2019. The deposit portfolio grew $17.0 million, or 7%, in the first six months of 2019, with a $14.6 million increase in total checking balances and a $5.5 million increase in certificates of deposit, partially offset by a $3.1 million decline in money market balances. Total deposits grew $29.4 million, or 13%, from $223.8 million at June 30, 2018 to $253.3 million at June 30, 2019, with growth in all deposit categories, but notably a 59% increase in non-interest bearing deposits. Checking balances represented 23% of total deposits at June 30, 2019, a significant increase from 18% at December 31, 2018.

The loan portfolio grew $12.2 million, or 5%, during the second quarter from $258.4 million at March 31, 2019 to $270.5 million at June 30, 2019, with the majority of that growth in commercial real estate loans and construction loans. Year-to-date net loan growth in 2019 was $25.8 million, or 11%, with the majority of that growth in commercial real estate and construction loans. The loan portfolio grew $36.9 million, or 16%, from $233.6 million at June 30, 2018 to $270.5 million at June 30, 2019, with the majority of that growth in commercial real estate and construction loans.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:

June 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Commercial real estate $ 187,706,105 $ 170,738,479 $ 160,356,631 Commercial construction 30,313,979 20,377,108 20,853,766 Commercial business 32,868,079 31,738,443 30,942,553 Consumer 19,627,636 21,843,647 21,487,555 Total loans $ 270,515,799 $ 244,697,677 $ 233,640,505

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.93% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2018 and 0.87% at June 30, 2018. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $2.2 million and other real estate owned of $590 thousand, totaling $2.8 million at June 30, 2019, a 26% increase as compared to the prior quarter. This increase was due to one loan relationship being placed on non-accrual and an increase in other real estate owned, partially offset by a decrease in loans past due over 90 days during the quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets increased from 0.74% at March 31, 2019 to 0.91% at June 30, 2019.

Total stockholder's equity increased $786 thousand, or 3%, from $25.8 million at March 31, 2019 to $26.6 million at June 30, 2019, primarily due to net income generated and an improvement in the unrealized gain/loss position of the investment portfolio. Book value per share, restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in May 2019, increased 28 cents during the second quarter of 2019 to $9.63 per share at June 30, 2019.

Total assets increased $7.3 million, or 2% during the second quarter of 2019, with significant growth in loans funded by deposit growth and deployment of excess cash.

Media Contact:

Glenn Marshall,

President & CEO

610-561-6013

Selected Financial Data:

Balance Sheets (unaudited)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 7,879,783 $ 5,734,677 Time deposits at other banks 599,000 599,000 Investments 18,812,402 37,762,190 Loans 270,515,799 244,697,677 Allowance for loan losses (2,522,821 ) (1,990,253 ) Premises & equipment 8,039,706 6,647,166 Other assets 9,310,379 8,996,941 Total assets $ 312,634,248 $ 302,447,398 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 47,362,154 $ 31,788,359 Interest-bearing checking 10,086,510 11,069,325 Money market 98,805,697 101,887,847 Time deposits 96,996,152 91,456,365 Total deposits 253,250,513 236,201,896 Short term borrowings 8,831,700 17,000,400 Long term borrowings 18,535,323 18,515,500 Subordinated debt 3,990,344 3,986,097 Other liabilities 1,411,385 1,466,037 Total liabilities 286,019,265 277,169,930 Total stockholders' equity 26,614,983 25,277,468 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 312,634,248 $ 302,447,398

Performance Statistics (unaudited) Qtr Ended June 30, 2019 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2019 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Qtr Ended Sept. 30, 2018 Qtr Ended June 30, 2018 Net interest margin 3.85 % 3.87 % 3.78 % 3.85 % 3.97 % Nonperforming loans/ Total loans 0.83 % 0.87 % 1.14 % 1.21 % 1.42 % Nonperforming assets/ Total assets 0.91 % 0.74 % 0.92 % 1.12 % 1.30 % Allowance for loan losses/ Total loans 0.93 % 0.95 % 0.81 % 0.85 % 0.87 % Average loans/Average assets 87.4 % 86.5 % 84.9 % 86.1 % 86.6 % Non-interest expenses*/ Average assets 2.75 % 2.60 % 2.67 % 2.68 % 2.72 % Earnings per share - basic and diluted ** $ 0.23 $ 0.13 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 Book value per share** $ 9.63 $ 9.35 $ 9.16 $ 8.91 $ 8.71 Total shares outstanding 2,764,241 2,630,418 2,628,316 2,626,633 2,625,130

* Annualized

** Per share data has been restated to reflect 5% stock dividend paid in May 2019.

Income Statements (unaudited)

Qtr. Ended June 30, 2019 Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2019 Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Qtr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 Qtr. Ended June 30, 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 3,679,137 $ 3,438,752 $ 3,297,459 $ 3,179,807 $ 3,076,950 Securities 126,881 128,301 124,207 115,250 126,632 Other 13,428 29,310 37,950 20,705 1,733 Total interest income 3,819,446 3,596,363 3,459,616 3,315,762 3,205,315 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 886,280 800,541 739,464 655,163 513,174 Borrowings 111,271 102,671 108,664 99,856 130,785 Subordinated debt 67,485 67,124 67,843 67,847 67,486 Total interest expense 1,065,036 970,336 915,971 822,866 711,445 Net interest income 2,754,410 2,626,027 2,543,645 2,492,896 2,493,870 Provision for loan losses 158,992 475,952 78,051 109,544 191,321 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,595,418 2,150,075 2,465,594 2,383,352 2,302,549 NON-INTEREST INCOME BOLI income 37,965 37,455 38,315 38,163 37,564 Referral fee income 114,100 - - - - Gain on sale of SBA loans - 24,463 55,075 12,631 28,725 Other 110,532 94,337 84,947 76,663 73,441 Total non-interest income 262,597 156,255 178,337 127,457 139,730 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries & benefits 1,238,114 1,053,586 1,121,757 1,089,077 1,055,702 Occupancy & equipment 185,402 191,572 179,256 178,176 178,119 Professional fees 101,117 100,169 94,756 84,445 99,919 Advertising 35,401 33,764 34,689 52,808 45,638 Data processing 135,151 127,119 121,363 107,734 111,828 Other 380,297 347,391 337,137 313,657 309,324 Total non-interest expense 2,075,482 1,853,601 1,888,958 1,825,897 1,800,530 Income before income tax expense 782,533 452,729 754,973 684,912 641,749 Federal income tax expense 151,013 81,509 146,236 130,259 120,924 Net income $ 631,520 $ 371,220 $ 608,737 $ 554,653 $ 520,825

Income Statements (unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 7,117,889 $ 5,926,546 Investments 255,182 256,773 Other 42,738 4,296 Total interest income 7,415,809 6,187,615 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,686,821 954,237 Borrowings 213,942 207,595 Subordinated debt 134,609 134,610 Total interest expense 2,035,372 1,296,442 Net interest income 5,380,437 4,891,173 Provision for loan losses 634,944 325,643 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,745,493 4,565,530 NON-INTEREST INCOME BOLI income 75,420 72,604 Referral fee income 114,100 - Gain on sale of SBA loans 24,463 28,725 Other 204,869 154,143 Total non-interest income 418,852 255,472 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries & benefits 2,291,700 2,083,707 Occupancy & equipment 376,974 372,891 Professional fees 201,286 187,371 Advertising 69,165 107,860 Data processing 262,270 217,445 Other non-interest expense 727,688 626,511 Total non-interest expense 3,929,083 3,595,785 Pre-tax income 1,235,262 1,225,217 Tax expense 232,522 223,400 Net income $ 1,002,740 $ 1,001,817

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with two full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

