First Resource Bank Achieves Record Quarterly Net Income; A 70% Increase Over The Previous Quarter

EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $631,520, which compares to $371,220 for the previous quarter and $520,825 for the second quarter of the prior year.
Glenn B. Marshall, President & CEO, stated, "Second quarter results were very strong with record profitability and solid balance sheet growth. Loans have increased over 10% year to date and non-interest bearing deposits have increased 49% in that same time period. These strategic achievements are allowing us to maintain our net interest margin and increase profitability as the Bank continues to grow. Smart growth has always been a key strategy at First Resource Bank and the Bank will reap long term benefits from this consistent approach."
Highlights for the second quarter of 2019 included:
- Net income of $631,520 was the highest quarterly profit in the Bank's history
- Net income grew 70% over the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 21% over the quarter ended June 30, 2018
- Total interest income grew 6% over the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 19% over the quarter ended June 30, 2018
- Total loans grew 5% during the second quarter
- Non-interest bearing deposits increased 19% during the quarter
- 5% stock dividend paid in May
- Construction of our third branch continues with the opening expected in the third quarter
- First Resource Bank was named a "Best Place to Work" for companies with up to 50 employees by the Philadelphia Business Journal
Total interest income grew 6% when comparing the second quarter to the first quarter of 2019. This increase was driven by 5% loan growth during the second quarter.
Total interest income rose 19% from $3,205,315 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $3,819,446 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This increase was supported by 16% loan growth when comparing June 30, 2019 to a year prior and a 23 basis point improvement in loan yields when comparing the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019.
Total interest income was $7,415,809 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a 20% increase over the same period in the prior year.
Total interest expense rose 10% when comparing the second quarter to the first quarter of 2019. This increase was driven by a 9 basis point increase in the cost of money market accounts and an 11 basis point increase in the cost of certificates of deposit during the quarter.
Total interest expense rose 50% from $711,445 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $1,065,036 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The vast majority of this increased expense was related to a 38 basis point increase in the cost of money market accounts and a 72 basis point increase in the cost of certificates of deposit, year over year. Overall interest expense was mitigated by strong growth in noninterest bearing deposits, which increased 59% when comparing June 30, 2019 to the year prior.
Total interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2,035,372, a 57% increase over the same period in the prior year.
Net interest income was $2,754,410 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $2,626,027 for the previous quarter, an improvement of 5%. The net interest margin declined 2 basis points from 3.87% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 to 3.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The overall yield on interest earning assets increased 4 basis points during the second quarter led by a 1 basis point increase in loan yields to 5.59%. The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 10 basis points during the second quarter to 1.69%, with the majority of that increase attributed to higher cost money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits partially offset the increased cost of interest bearing deposits. The total cost of deposits increased 6 basis points from 1.36% in the first quarter of 2019 to 1.42% in the second quarter of 2019.
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $5,380,437, a 10% improvement over net interest income of $4,891,173 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This growth was driven by a 20% increase in loan interest income.
The provision for loan losses decreased from $475,952 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 to $158,992 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses decreased from $191,321 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, to $158,992 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses increased from $325,643 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to $634,944 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. These variances are all attributed to one problem loan that required specific reserves due to new information obtained regarding the value of the collateral during the first quarter of 2019.
Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $262,597, as compared to $156,255 for the previous quarter and $139,730 for the second quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $114,100 was received in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to none in the prior quarter or the second quarter of 2018. There were no gains on sales of SBA loans recognized during the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $24,463 in the prior quarter and $28,725 during the second quarter of 2018.
Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $418,852 as compared to $255,472 for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $114,100 was received in the first six months of 2019 as compared to none in the first six months of 2018. There was $24,463 in gains on sales of SBA loans in the first six months of 2019 as compared to $28,725 in the first six months of 2018.
Non-interest expense increased $222 thousand, or 12%, in the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, data processing and other costs, partially offset by a decrease in occupancy. Non-interest expense increased $275 thousand, or 15%, when comparing the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily attributed to an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, data processing and other costs, partially offset by lower advertising expenses.
Non-interest expense increased $333 thousand, or 9%, in the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was due to higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy, professional fees, data processing and other costs, partially offset by lower advertising expenses.
Deposits grew a net $5.6 million, or 2%, from $247.6 million at March 31, 2019 to $253.3 million at June 30, 2019. During the second quarter, non-interest bearing deposits increased $7.6 million, or 19%, from $39.8 million at March 31, 2019 to $47.4 million at June 30, 2019. Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $72 thousand, or 1%, from $10.2 million at March 31, 2019 to $10.1 million at June 30, 2019. Money market deposits decreased $1.7 million, or 2%, from $100.5 million at March 31, 2019 to $98.8 million at June 30, 2019. Certificates of deposit decreased $205 thousand, or 0%, from $97.2 million at March 31, 2019 to $97.0 million at June 30, 2019. The deposit portfolio grew $17.0 million, or 7%, in the first six months of 2019, with a $14.6 million increase in total checking balances and a $5.5 million increase in certificates of deposit, partially offset by a $3.1 million decline in money market balances. Total deposits grew $29.4 million, or 13%, from $223.8 million at June 30, 2018 to $253.3 million at June 30, 2019, with growth in all deposit categories, but notably a 59% increase in non-interest bearing deposits. Checking balances represented 23% of total deposits at June 30, 2019, a significant increase from 18% at December 31, 2018.
The loan portfolio grew $12.2 million, or 5%, during the second quarter from $258.4 million at March 31, 2019 to $270.5 million at June 30, 2019, with the majority of that growth in commercial real estate loans and construction loans. Year-to-date net loan growth in 2019 was $25.8 million, or 11%, with the majority of that growth in commercial real estate and construction loans. The loan portfolio grew $36.9 million, or 16%, from $233.6 million at June 30, 2018 to $270.5 million at June 30, 2019, with the majority of that growth in commercial real estate and construction loans.
The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:
June 30,
2019
Dec. 31,
2018
June 30,
2018
Commercial real estate
|$
|187,706,105
|$
|170,738,479
|$
|160,356,631
Commercial construction
|30,313,979
|20,377,108
|20,853,766
Commercial business
|32,868,079
|31,738,443
|30,942,553
Consumer
|19,627,636
|21,843,647
|21,487,555
Total loans
|$
|270,515,799
|$
|244,697,677
|$
|233,640,505
The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.93% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2018 and 0.87% at June 30, 2018. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $2.2 million and other real estate owned of $590 thousand, totaling $2.8 million at June 30, 2019, a 26% increase as compared to the prior quarter. This increase was due to one loan relationship being placed on non-accrual and an increase in other real estate owned, partially offset by a decrease in loans past due over 90 days during the quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets increased from 0.74% at March 31, 2019 to 0.91% at June 30, 2019.
Total stockholder's equity increased $786 thousand, or 3%, from $25.8 million at March 31, 2019 to $26.6 million at June 30, 2019, primarily due to net income generated and an improvement in the unrealized gain/loss position of the investment portfolio. Book value per share, restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in May 2019, increased 28 cents during the second quarter of 2019 to $9.63 per share at June 30, 2019.
Total assets increased $7.3 million, or 2% during the second quarter of 2019, with significant growth in loans funded by deposit growth and deployment of excess cash.
Media Contact:
Glenn Marshall,
President & CEO
610-561-6013
Selected Financial Data:
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
June 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
Cash and due from banks
|$
|7,879,783
|$
|5,734,677
Time deposits at other banks
|599,000
|599,000
Investments
|18,812,402
|37,762,190
Loans
|270,515,799
|244,697,677
Allowance for loan losses
|(2,522,821
|)
|(1,990,253
|)
Premises & equipment
|8,039,706
|6,647,166
Other assets
|9,310,379
|8,996,941
Total assets
|$
|312,634,248
|$
|302,447,398
Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|47,362,154
|$
|31,788,359
Interest-bearing checking
|10,086,510
|11,069,325
Money market
|98,805,697
|101,887,847
Time deposits
|96,996,152
|91,456,365
Total deposits
|253,250,513
|236,201,896
Short term borrowings
|8,831,700
|17,000,400
Long term borrowings
|18,535,323
|18,515,500
Subordinated debt
|3,990,344
|3,986,097
Other liabilities
|1,411,385
|1,466,037
Total liabilities
|286,019,265
|277,169,930
Total stockholders' equity
|26,614,983
|25,277,468
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|$
|312,634,248
|$
|302,447,398
Performance Statistics (unaudited)
Qtr Ended
June 30,
2019
Qtr Ended
Mar. 31,
2019
Qtr Ended
Dec. 31,
2018
Qtr Ended
Sept. 30,
2018
Qtr Ended
June 30,
2018
Net interest margin
|3.85
|%
|3.87
|%
|3.78
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.97
|%
Nonperforming loans/
Total loans
|0.83
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.42
|%
Nonperforming assets/
Total assets
|0.91
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.30
|%
Allowance for loan losses/
Total loans
|0.93
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.87
|%
Average loans/Average
assets
|87.4
|%
|86.5
|%
|84.9
|%
|86.1
|%
|86.6
|%
Non-interest expenses*/
Average assets
|2.75
|%
|2.60
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.72
|%
Earnings per share - basic
and diluted **
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.19
Book value per share**
|$
|9.63
|$
|9.35
|$
|9.16
|$
|8.91
|$
|8.71
Total shares outstanding
|2,764,241
|2,630,418
|2,628,316
|2,626,633
|2,625,130
* Annualized
** Per share data has been restated to reflect 5% stock dividend paid in May 2019.
Income Statements (unaudited)
Qtr. Ended
June 30,
2019
Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31,
2019
Qtr. Ended
Dec. 31,
2018
Qtr. Ended
Sept. 30,
2018
Qtr. Ended
June 30,
2018
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
|$
|3,679,137
|$
|3,438,752
|$
|3,297,459
|$
|3,179,807
|$
|3,076,950
Securities
|126,881
|128,301
|124,207
|115,250
|126,632
Other
|13,428
|29,310
|37,950
|20,705
|1,733
Total interest income
|3,819,446
|3,596,363
|3,459,616
|3,315,762
|3,205,315
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
|886,280
|800,541
|739,464
|655,163
|513,174
Borrowings
|111,271
|102,671
|108,664
|99,856
|130,785
Subordinated debt
|67,485
|67,124
|67,843
|67,847
|67,486
Total interest expense
|1,065,036
|970,336
|915,971
|822,866
|711,445
Net interest income
|2,754,410
|2,626,027
|2,543,645
|2,492,896
|2,493,870
Provision for loan losses
|158,992
|475,952
|78,051
|109,544
|191,321
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|2,595,418
|2,150,075
|2,465,594
|2,383,352
|2,302,549
NON-INTEREST INCOME
BOLI income
|37,965
|37,455
|38,315
|38,163
|37,564
Referral fee income
|114,100
|-
|-
|-
|-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
|-
|24,463
|55,075
|12,631
|28,725
Other
|110,532
|94,337
|84,947
|76,663
|73,441
Total non-interest income
|262,597
|156,255
|178,337
|127,457
|139,730
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
|1,238,114
|1,053,586
|1,121,757
|1,089,077
|1,055,702
Occupancy & equipment
|185,402
|191,572
|179,256
|178,176
|178,119
Professional fees
|101,117
|100,169
|94,756
|84,445
|99,919
Advertising
|35,401
|33,764
|34,689
|52,808
|45,638
Data processing
|135,151
|127,119
|121,363
|107,734
|111,828
Other
|380,297
|347,391
|337,137
|313,657
|309,324
Total non-interest
expense
|2,075,482
|1,853,601
|1,888,958
|1,825,897
|1,800,530
Income before income tax expense
|782,533
|452,729
|754,973
|684,912
|641,749
Federal income tax expense
|151,013
|81,509
|146,236
|130,259
|120,924
Net income
|$
|631,520
|$
|371,220
|$
|608,737
|$
|554,653
|$
|520,825
Income Statements (unaudited)
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
2019
Six Months
Ended
June 30,
2018
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
|$
|7,117,889
|$
|5,926,546
Investments
|255,182
|256,773
Other
|42,738
|4,296
Total interest income
|7,415,809
|6,187,615
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
|1,686,821
|954,237
Borrowings
|213,942
|207,595
Subordinated debt
|134,609
|134,610
Total interest expense
|2,035,372
|1,296,442
Net interest income
|5,380,437
|4,891,173
Provision for loan losses
|634,944
|325,643
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|4,745,493
|4,565,530
NON-INTEREST INCOME
BOLI income
|75,420
|72,604
Referral fee income
|114,100
|-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
|24,463
|28,725
Other
|204,869
|154,143
Total non-interest income
|418,852
|255,472
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
|2,291,700
|2,083,707
Occupancy & equipment
|376,974
|372,891
Professional fees
|201,286
|187,371
Advertising
|69,165
|107,860
Data processing
|262,270
|217,445
Other non-interest expense
|727,688
|626,511
Total non-interest expense
|3,929,083
|3,595,785
Pre-tax income
|1,235,262
|1,225,217
Tax expense
|232,522
|223,400
Net income
|$
|1,002,740
|$
|1,001,817
###
About First Resource Bank
First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with two full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.
This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.
SOURCE: First Resource Bank
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/553124/First-Resource-Bank-Achieves-Record-Quarterly-Net-Income-A-70-Increase-Over-The-Previous-Quarter