

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Cat Financial, a unit of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Wednesday reported an 11 percent increase in profit for the second quarter to $79 million from $71 million in the year-ago period.



Profit before income taxes surged 41 percent to $141 million from $100 million in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues for the quarter grew 5 percent to $757 million from $723 million in the same period last year.



The increase in revenues was primarily due to a $26 million favorable impact from higher average financing rates and a $14 million favorable impact from higher average earning assets.



These were partially offset by a $10 million unfavorable impact due to the termination of a committed credit facility with Caterpillar and the absence of the related fees.



