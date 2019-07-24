The global organic banana market is expected to post a CAGR close to 11% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the health benefits of organic banana. The demand for organic banana is increasing among consumers due to the rising awareness about the various health benefits of organic banana. Organic bananas contain no fat or cholesterol and are easy to digest as they are a good source of various nutrients such as vitamin B6, vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium. Moreover, the consumption of organic bananas as part of the daily diet helps reduce the chances of stroke and heart attack as the fruit helps reduce cholesterol, improve blood sugar control, and enhance digestion. Furthermore, organic bananas are rich in iron and thus can stimulate the production of hemoglobin in the blood. Therefore, owing to such benefit, the market for organic banana is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of plant-based food products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global organic banana market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Organic Banana Market: Increasing Popularity of Pant-Based Food Products

Health conscious consumers prefer food products and ingredients that do not lead to health issues. This increases the demand for plant-based diets, thereby promoting the consumption of organic bananas among consumers. A plant-based diet has various benefits such as it provides more antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds. They are also rich in folate, magnesium, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. They also help in lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and other metabolic disorders. Moreover, some government agencies are also trying to promote plant-based diets among consumers. Therefore, such initiatives may increase the demand for plant-based food products, including organic banana, thereby, supporting the global organic banana market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing popularity of plant-based food products, increase in organic farming and environmental concerns is one other factor that is expected to boost market growth. Organic farming relies on organic fertilizers, such as green manure, and compost, and crop rotation methods. Governments of several countries are also providing incentives to farmers who adopt organic farming. Another major factor that is influencing consumers to purchase organic food is concern about the environment. Hence, the demand for organic bananas is increasing due to concerns about the environment and the increasing association of environmental protection with organic farming," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Organic Banana Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global organic banana market by distribution channel (offline distribution and online distribution) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for organic food products in the region.

