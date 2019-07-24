With more than 20 years of medtech experience, Sean Ginney will lead sales efforts as Current Health rapidly expands in the U.S. and the U.K.

Current Health, whose FDA-cleared wearable device combines continuous wireless monitoring and advanced data science to deliver proactive healthcare, has named medtech veteran Sean Ginney as vice president of sales. Ginney has two decades of experience in medical technology leadership for Fortune 500 companies and disruptive startups, and will oversee Current Health's sales efforts in the U.S. and U.K.

Ginney spent 15 years at Medtronic, the world's largest medical device company, serving in sales, leadership and strategy roles. He oversaw multiple business units and commercial teams and was responsible for large health system commercial contracts. After Medtronic, he scaled medtech startups into leading disruptors that changed the way health systems and clinicians operate.

"Healthcare is moving toward value-based care, and we're creating a product that delivers that value throughout a patient's entire continuum of care, keeping patients healthier in their own homes," said Sean Ginney, VP of sales for Current Health. "I'm looking forward to capitalizing on my vast sales, strategic and leadership experience to implement innovative solutions for our customers and, ultimately, completely reinvent the way healthcare is delivered."

Current Health has partnerships with 12 of the largest health systems in the U.S., including Mount Sinai and Banner Health, and several NHS Trusts in the U.K. Its wearable device and platform continuously track more vital signs with ICU-level accuracy than any other available device, offering a complete view of patient health and precise warning alerts so clinicians can intervene early. The solution helps reduce hospital readmissions, which is a $30 billion problem in the U.S.

"Sean has a remarkable background in strategic sales and leadership in both Fortune 500 companies and disruptive startups, so we're thrilled to have him lead our sales growth efforts as we transform healthcare delivery worldwide," said Christopher McCann, co-founder and CEO of Current Health.

FDA-cleared for both in-hospital and post-acute care, Current Health's wearable was developed using one of the world's largest physiological data sets with more than 70,000 patient hours. Its proprietary algorithms continuously analyze data to help predict a patient's health trajectory by detecting indicators of decline earlier for faster intervention, better outcomes and fewer preventable deaths.

About Current Health

Current Health helps healthcare providers intervene proactively at home and in hospital via continuous, wireless monitoring and precise early warning alerts. We monitor the human body in real-time. FDA-cleared and CE-marked with ICU-level accuracy, we track more vital signs than any other all-in-one device. Today, we're focused on helping healthcare providers deliver earlier treatment to reduce readmissions and preventable deaths, while building the capability to predict disease onset. Headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, with offices in London and San Francisco, Current Health is venture-backed by ADV, MMC Ventures and others. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com/.

