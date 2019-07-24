La Banque Postale has signed an agreement with Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover. This partnership allows Discover, Diners Club International and alliance network cardholders to make purchases at La Banque Postale's merchant clients and to withdraw cash from its ATM network.

With this agreement, La Banque Postale offers its merchant clients the possibility to capture spend from this new international client base. This relationship meets a demand from foreign tourists, who wish to pay using their card in shops they visit.

"This agreement is a great opportunity for La Banque Postale's merchant clients, as well as for the international tourists who will be able to use their cards without further actions required on their respective parts," highlights Régis Folbaum, Payments Director La Banque Postale Group.

"For our cardholders, France is an important country for business travel and as a holiday destination," said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of global acceptance at Discover. "That is why partnerships with acquirers such as La Banque Postale are so important, so that Discover cardholders can use their cards more seamlessly when traveling."

Discover Global Network has over 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations around the world. Discover Global Network includes Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks.

By enabling its merchant clients to accept cards from the Discover, La Banque Postale renews its engagement with its business partners as an expert banking partner attentive to everyday needs.

About La Banque Postale

La Banque Postale, is part of the La Poste Group. Its activities includes retail banking, insurance and asset management. As a bank and a citizen/ public sector participant, La Banque Postale offers its customers a long-term banking solution with a complete range of accessible products and services, all at reasonable rates.

As both a public service company and local retail bank, La Banque Postale meets everybody's needs: individuals, businesses, professionals and the local public sector. La Banque Postale provides its services though a multi-channel approach to all its clients: through its network of post offices, via internet and by telephone.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

