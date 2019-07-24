Parkinson's Disease Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

1. Parkinson's Disease total prevalent population in the 7MM countries was observed to be 1,608,367 in 2017 and is growing at a CAGR of 0.54% for the study period [2017-2028].

2. Parkinson's Disease total diagnosed prevalent population was 1,373,639 in 2017.

3. Parkinson's Disease diagnosed prevalent population was assessed to be the highest for the United States that accounts for 44.29% of the total patient pool among the 7MM countries.

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2028

1. Parkinson's Disease market report covers a detailed overview and comprehensive insight of the Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology and Parkinson's Disease market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Parkinson's Disease market report provides insights into the current and emerging Parkinson's Disease therapies.

3. Parkinson's Disease market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

4. Parkinson's Disease market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Parkinson's Disease market.

"The age-specific prevalence data showed that the majority of the cases were diagnosed in the age-group of 65-84 years, followed by those aged 45-64 years in the 7MM countries."

Get a free sample page: https://bit.ly/2JLaz8f

Parkinson's Disease market size was USD 1837.90 million in 2017 in the 7MM. Among the 7 Major Markets, the United States accounted for the majority of the market size, with USD 941.13 million followed by Germany, which has the second-highest market size after the United States in 2017.

There are currently no disease-modifying drugs, but Parkinson's Disease treatments are used to offer major symptomatic relief of the motor symptoms. They offer little benefit clinically in terms of the nonmotor manifestations. The present Parkinson's Disease treatment options include surgery, medication, complementary and supportive therapies (such as diet, exercise, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy). The approved medication therapies are categorized into seven groups that include Levodopa, Carbidopa-levodopa infusion (Duodopa), Dopamine agonists, MAO B inhibitors, Catechol O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, Anticholinergics and Amantadine. The drug to be used at the beginning of Parkinson's Disease treatment is either levodopa or a dopamine agonist. L-Dopa, a natural precursor of dopamine that is transformed in the brain into dopamine.

Besides gene therapy, stem cell therapy have also shown a more effective Parkinson's Disease treatment option. Stem cell research in Parkinson's Disease is focusing on understanding nerve cells development and how healthy cells can be used to replace unhealthy brain cells.

The expected launch of emerging therapies is believed to create a positive impact on Parkinson's Disease market size in the upcoming years.

1. Apomorphine Infusion

2. Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa

3. APL-130277

4. P2B001

5. IPX203

6. LY03003

7. ABBV-951

8. NTCELL Implantation

9. Nilotinib

10. VY-AADC

And many others

The key Parkinson's Disease market players have the potential to create a significant positive shift in Parkinson's Disease Market Size. Some of the companies involved are:-

1. US WorldMeds LLC

2. Intec Pharma

3. Sunovion Pharma

4. Pharma Two B Ltd.

5. Impax Laboratories

6. Luye Pharma

7. AbbVie

8. Living Cell Technologies

9. Novartis

10. Neurocrine Biosciences

And many others

Get a free demo of the report: https://bit.ly/2JLaz8f

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Parkinson's Disease Market Overview at a Glance

3. Parkinson's Disease Disease Background and Overview

4. Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Parkinson's Disease Country Wise-Epidemiology

5.1. United States Epidemiology

5.2. EU-5 Epidemiology

5.2.1.Germany

5.2.2.France

5.2.3.Italy

5.2.4.Spain

5.2.5. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan Epidemiology

6. Parkinson's Disease Treatment and Management

7. Parkinson's Disease Unmet Needs

8. Parkinson's Disease Marketed Drugs

8.1. Key Cross of Marketed Drugs

8.2. Profiles of Some of the Marketed Drugs

8.3. Istradefylline (KW6002): Kyowa Kirin

8.4. Opicapone: BIAL

8.5. Gocovri: Adamas Pharmaceuticals

8.6. Xadago: Zambon SpA

8.7. Osmolex ER: Osmotica Pharmaceutical

8.8. Duopa (Duodopa, ABT-SLV187): AbbVie

8.9. Rytary: Impax Laboratories

8.10. Inbrija: Acorda Therapeutics

8.11. Nuplazid: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9. Parkinson's Disease Emerging Drugs

9.1. Key Cross of Emerging Drugs

9.2. Apomorphine Infusion: US WorldMeds LLC

9.3. Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa: Intec Pharma

9.4. APL-130277: Sunovion Pharma

9.5. P2B001: Pharma Two B Ltd.

9.6. IPX203: Impax Laboratories

9.7. LY03003: Luye Pharma

9.8. ABBV-951: AbbVie

9.9. NTCELL Implantation: Living Cell Technologies

9.10. Nilotinib: Novartis

9.11. Solriamfetol (JZP-110): Jazz Pharmaceuticals

9.12. AAV-GAD: Meira Gtx

9.13. OXB-102 (AXO-Lenti-PD): Axovant Sciences

9.14. ND0612: NeuroDerm

9.15. ITI-214: Intracellular Therapies

9.16. IRL752: Integrative Research Laboratories AB (IRLAB)

9.17. VY-AADC: Neurocrine Biosciences

10. Parkinson's Disease 7 Major Market Analysis

11. Parkinson's Disease United States Market Outlook

11.1. United States Market Size

11.2. Parkinson's Disease Europe Market Outlook

11.2.1.Germany

11.2.2.France

11.2.3.Italy

11.2.4.Spain

11.2.5.United Kingdom

11.3. Parkinson's Disease Japan Market Outlook

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

14. Appendix

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776895/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

Contact us: