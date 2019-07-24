Software AG (Frankfurt, MDAX: SOW) today announced that Gartner, Inc., in its new Critical Capabilities for Industrial IoT Platforms report1, has given Software AG the highest score in every use case in the report Monitoring Use Case, Predictive Analytics for Equipment Use Case, and Connected Industrial Assets Use Case for its IoT Platform Cumulocity IoT.

"The research is intended to help organizations shortlist vendors that match their IIoT platform requirements," says Gartner. "It evaluates vendor effectiveness in supporting enterprise needs in three use cases: monitoring, predictive analytics for equipment and connected industrial assets."

"We're thrilled to be recognized for our work in supporting our customers to find the right solution for their IIoT requirements," said Dr. Stefan Sigg, Chief Product Officer of Software AG. "With this recognition, along with acknowledgement as a Visionary in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms2. We believe that Software AG is positioned to lead this market, and it underlines our commitment to enabling customers to quickly and easily bring IIoT visions to life."

Cumulocity IoT is Software AG's cloud-first and fully extensible IoT platform that lets customers start quickly and scale rapidly. Being device and protocol agnostic allows to connect, manage and control any "thing" over any network. Cumulocity IoT is an industry-leading IoT solution, which is open and independent, letting customers connect to millions of devices without being locked into one single vendor.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

