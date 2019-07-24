A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on answering 4 key questions about smart manufacturing. In this article, experts at Infiniti Research provides answers to four common questions relating to smart manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005331/en/

Four key questions about smart manufacturing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Smart manufacturing is a popular topic of discussion among manufacturing experts, strategists, and industry thought leaders. Although smart manufacturing has garnered increased popularity over the past decade, many in the manufacturing industry aren't quite sure of what it entails, its benefits, and how it is relevant in their organization. Here, experts at Infiniti answer four key questions relating to smart manufacturing and how it is transforming the manufacturing landscape as we know it.

Request a free proposal to know how our market intelligence solutions can help manufacturers overcome key challenges and strategize to stay prepared for future hurdles.

Four key questions about smart manufacturing

What is smart manufacturing?

Smart manufacturing involves the use of fully-integrated and collaborative manufacturing systems. These systems are designed to respond in real-time for catering to the rapidly changing demands and conditions in the factory, the supply network, and customer needs.

What are the benefits of smart manufacturing?

Some key advantages of using smart manufacturing include higher quality products, improved productivity, safer plant floors, and improved energy efficiency. It also gives manufacturers the opportunity to boost employment rates over the current national manufacturing workforce. Moreover, it paves the way for more technology-based manufacturing job positions, creating direct manufacturing as well as non-manufacturing positions.

Need more information on the key opportunities and challenges facing the manufacturing industry right now and the strategies to overcome them? Get in touch with our experts.

What does smart manufacturing mean for manufacturers?

As business models are increasingly becoming non-scalable, non-replicable, overly complex, and costly, it is increasing the difficulties for small manufacturing firms. Using smart manufacturing technology, small and medium companies in the manufacturing industry will be able to access new and growing forms of business intelligence.

How does data drive smart manufacturing?

Smart manufacturing primarily revolves around harnessing data. Since smart factories are built on the foundation of data, cybersecurity will play a key role in the entire manufacturing ecosystem. While enabling advanced techniques such as smart manufacturing, data security is imperative. Machines, smart sensors, and robotic platforms on the shop floor generate data that is necessary for monitoring, maintenance, and the basic management of the production line.

Request for more information to learn more about Infiniti's solutions for the manufacturing industry.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005331/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us