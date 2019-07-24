Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.'s Wholly Owned Subsidiary's SleepMaster Solutions Sleep Apnea Program Extended by Prominent Teamsters Health and Welfare Trust Fund

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHCR) ("Advanzeon") announced today the extension of its wholly-owned Subsidiary's (collectively, the "Company") sleep apnea program by a prominent Teamsters Health and Welfare Trust Fund. The Company has been providing its sleep apnea services to the Teamsters since 2015, and to this particular Teamsters organization since 2016.

Clark A. Marcus, the Company's CEO, stated, "We are delighted to continue to bring our sleep apnea services to the Teamsters. The Teamsters have taken a remarkable leadership position in recognizing not only the safety hazard that sleep apnea presents to the commercial driving population, but also the enormous health advantage that sleep apnea screening, testing and treatment provides to its Members. Our agreement with the Teamsters provides their membership with 100% coverage, from screening to treatment, provided their Members utilize our SleepMaster Solutions sleep apnea program. Including our sleep apnea program as a covered benefit for their membership is an example of how the Teamsters' leadership looks after their Members. We are proud to continue our relationship with this group."

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC:CHCR) through its subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's most complete sleep apnea program known as SleepMaster Solutions (the "Program"). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company's Program is available in all fifty states and Washington D.C. The Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, visit our website at www.advanzeon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. The Company will update the information in this press release only to the extent required under applicable securities laws. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

