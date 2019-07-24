Bantek, Inc.: Bantek's Drone USA Division Awarded Drone Contracts Plus Hires New West Coast Sales and Estimating Manager

PINE BROOK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Bantek, Inc. (OTC PINK: BANT) ("Bantek" or the "Company"), today announced that its Drone USA division has been awarded contracts to supply drones and training to Police Departments, EMS and a school district or learning purposes.

Michael Bannon, Bantek's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Over the past few weeks we secured contracts to supply police departments with drones with heat seeking capabilities, an EMS department that needed a drone for search and rescue and a school system that purchased drones for student learning. In addition, we hired a sales and estimating manager located at our Howco Distributing office in Vancouver, Washington. From an organizational standpoint, we are centralizing our sales and estimating, procurement and distribution of drones and related accessories and running it solely out of our Washington location. We intend to grow Drone USA via website optimization, securing drone state contracts and slowly hiring regional sales reps throughout the country to directly target police, fire and private security companies. In our Fiscal 2019 10-K, we intend to segment our Drone USA business and report it as a separate division for accounting purposes."

Drone USA

A division of Bantek, Inc. provides drone programs which consist of drones, drone accessories, drone services and drone training and consulting to police, fire, municipalities, U.S. government and private security companies.

About Bantek, Inc, Inc.

Bantek, Inc. (OTC: BANT), headquartered in Pine Brook, NJ., consists of three separate businesses. First, through Howco Distributing Co., we sell products primarily to U.S. Department of Defense. Second, through Drone USA we sell drone programs, which consists of drones, training, COA's and waivers and other drone-related services, to law enforcement, firefighters, security companies, local, state and our US government. Third, through our newly formed Bantek Construction LLC, we provide general contracting services throughout the tri-state area.

For additional information about Bantek, Inc. and its businesses, please visit:

www.bantekinc.com

www.droneusainc.com

www.howcodistributing.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information

IR@bantekinc.com

SOURCE: Bantek, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553170/Banteks-Drone-USA-Division-Awarded-Drone-Contracts-Plus-Hires-New-West-Coast-Sales-and-Estimating-Manager