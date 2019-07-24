

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Among the companies slated to publish their quarterly financial results, these are few notable big names to watch on Thursday, July 25, 2019.



Technology company 3M Co. (MMM) is set to release its Q2 financial results on Thursday, July 25, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $2.05 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net Sales - $8.4 Bln * Net Income - $1.86 Bln * EPS - $3.07.



Updated FY19 Guidance:



* Now sees FY19 GAAP EPS in the range of $8.53 - $9.03. * Now projects adj. EPS in the range of $9.25 - $9.75 versus prior view of $10.45 - $10.90; Consensus - $9.40/Shr.



* May 2, 3M entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide from a consortium comprised of funds advised by Apax Partners, together with controlled affiliates of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) for a total enterprise value of about $6.7 billion, including assumption of debt, subject to closing and other adjustments.



E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is scheduled to report its Q2 results on July 25, with Wall Street analysts estimating earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $62.46 billion for the quarter.



Q2 Outlook:



* Sees Q2 net sales to range between $59.5 bln and $63.5 bln, or to grow 13% - 20%. * Expects Q2 operating income in the range of $2.6 bln - $3.6 bln.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net Sales - $52.9 Bln * Net Income - $2.5 Bln * EPS - $5.07.



Recent Happenings:



July 18, Amazon said its two-day long Prime Day 2019 celebration of deals surpassed the combined business of its previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The company noted that during the 48-hour period on July 15 and 16, Prime members bought more than 175 million items. The top-selling deals worldwide were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.



Search engine giant Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) will announce its Q2 financial results on July 25, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $11.30 per share and revenue of $38.16 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenues - $32.7 Bln * GAAP Net Income - $3.2 Bln * GAAP EPS - $4.54 * Non-GAAP Net Income - $8.3 Bln * Non-GAAP EPS - $11.75.



Recent Happening:



June 6, Google LLC said it agreed to acquire Looker, a unified platform for business intelligence, data applications and embedded analytics, in a $2.6 billion all-cash transaction. Upon the close of the acquisition, Looker will join Google Cloud.



An independent clinical laboratory company Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is slated to issue Q2 results before the bell on Thursday, July 25. Wall Street analysts expect earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $2.87 Bln * Net Income - $233.8 Mln * EPS - $2.27 * Adj. EPS - $2.98.



FY19 Guidance:



* Still sees FY19 revenue growth of 0.5% - 2.5% over 2018 revenue of $11.33 bln; Consensus - $11.47 Bln, or 1.20% revenue growth. * Now expects FY19 adj. EPS of $11.05 - $11.45, up from prior guidance range of $11.00 - $11.40/Shr; Consensus - $11.27/Shr.



Recent Happening:



June 5, LabCorp. announced a data breach that could have compromised the credit card or bank account information of about 200,000 LabCorp consumers. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), LabCorp revealed that the American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA) notified it about unauthorized activity on AMCA's web payment page. AMCA is an external collection agency used by LabCorp and other healthcare companies such as Quest.



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is slated to publish its Q2 financial results on Wednesday, July 25, with Wall Street analysts estimating earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Total Operating Revenues - $11.6 Bln * Net Income - $566 Mln * EPS - $1.22 * Non-GAAP Net Income - $757 Mln * Non-GAAP EPS - $1.63.



FY19 Outlook



* Sees FY19 EPS in the range of $4.00 - $6.00; Consensus - $5.20/Shr.



Recent Happenings:



July 15, American Airlines said it extended its Boeing 737 MAX cancellations for the fourth time, now through November 5. This will see the airlines continuing with the cancellation of about 115 flights per day, that is about 1.5% of its total flying each day.



Amid the issues with Boeing, American Airlines had agreed to acquire 50 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, the new longer-range version of Airbus' A321neo, in mid-June. This includes conversion of 30 existing A321neo's to A321XLRs and 20 new A321XLRs.



Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is due to release its Q2 results on Thursday, July 25, with Wall Street analysts estimating earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Total Operating Revenue - $5.7 Bln * Net Income - $733 Mln * EPS - $1.27 * Adj. Net Income - $729 Mln * Adj. EPS - $1.26.



Confectionery products maker The Hershey Co. (HSY) will release its second-quarter results on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Wall Street analysts estimate earnings of $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net Sales - $1.75 Bln * Reported Net Income - $226.9 Mln * Reported EPS - $1.08 * Adj. EPS - $1.14.



FY19 Outlook:



* Continues to expect FY19 reported net sales to increase in 1% - 3% range; Consensus - 2.00%. * Still sees FY19 reported EPS in the range of $5.50 - $5.66. * Still projects FY19 adj. EPS in the range of $5.63 - $5.66, an increase of 5% - 7%; Consensus - $5.73/Shr.



Biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) is due to release its Q2 results on Thursday, July 25, with analysts estimating earnings of $1.06 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Total Revenues - $5.70 Bln * GAAP Net Income - $373 Mln * GAAP EPS - $0.23 * Non-GAAP Net Income - $1.6 Bln * Non-GAAP EPS - $1.01.



FY19 Guidance:



* Reaffirms Non-GAAP EPS Guidance Range of $4.10 - $4.20; Consensus - $4.16/Shr. * Increases GAAP EPS Guidance Range to $3.84 - $3.94.



