BEIJING, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily by Zhang Zhihao and Zhao Lei/chinadaily.com.cn:

The Information Office of the State Council, China's Cabinet, published the white paper titled China's National Defense in the New Era, the country's 10th national defense white paper, on Wednesday. Here are the highlights.

White paper: Defense spending 'reasonable and appropriate'

China's defense spending is "reasonable and appropriate" and accounts for a relatively low percentage of the country's GDP and government expenditure compared with other major countries, the white paper said.

The ratio of China's annual defense spending to GDP fell from a peak of 5.43 percent in 1979 to 1.26 percent in 2017, it said, and the ratio of defense budget to government expenditure decreased from 17.37 percent in 1979 to 5.14 percent in 2017.

From 2012 to 2017, China's average annual defense expenditure was around 1.3 percent of GDP. The US figure was 3.5 percent, with Russia on 4.4 percent, India 2.5 percent, and the United Kingdom 2 percent.

Taiwan separatists a grave threat, says defense white paper

Taiwan separatists and their activities are the "gravest immediate threat" to peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and the "biggest barrier" to the peaceful reunification of the country, according to the defense white paper.

The Taiwan authorities, led by the Democratic Progressive Party, have "stubbornly" pursued independence and refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle.

"We make no promise to renounce the use of force, and reserve the option of taking all necessary measures," it said. "This is by no means targeted at our compatriots in Taiwan, but at external interference forces and the very small number of Taiwan separatists and their activities."

Number of noncombatants in Chinese military almost halved

Nearly half the noncombatant jobs in the military have been abolished and about 25 percent of office posts at military units above the regiment level have been shed.

Military organizations involved in artistic performance, sports, news services, publication, and medical and research bodies have been dismantled or simplified, the white paper said.

The military had fulfilled its goal of reducing its troops by 300,000, and now maintained an active force of 2 million troops, the white paper said.

Defense white paper emphasizes outer space and cyberspace security

The white paper gave outer space and cyberspace the same weight as the nuclear force in China's national security, calling them "the major security fields".

With its goal of developing outer space for peaceful purposes, China actively took part in international cooperation in outer space, it said.

It listed cyberspace security as a "key area for national security, economic growth and social development" and said China is facing severe security threats from cyberspace.

