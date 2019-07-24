Study claims that investment in a new 1GW nuclear power plant leads to average losses of approximately 4.8 billion euros. It further argues that the technology's dangerous radioactivity emissions and proliferation risks do not qualify it as a 'clean' energy solution to be considered for addressing climate change. Yet still, governments are incorporating the technology into clean energy plans around the world.Nuclear energy has always been unprofitable in the private economy, according to a new report from one of Germany's leading economic research institutes, DIW Berlin. Its historical analysis ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...