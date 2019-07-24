sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,773 Euro		+0,024
+3,20 %
WKN: A0MWHA ISIN: KYG2112H1065 Ticker-Symbol: 47C 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD0,773+3,20 %
HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS INC3,094-0,21 %
HUITAO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD2,971-0,50 %
FN Beta