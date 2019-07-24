Ormond Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2019) - Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK: RSAU) In recent months the company has been presented with some very impressive letters of intent which represented huge long-term orders after our samples were distributed and incredibly well received. To be able to increase our production potential without sacrificing the quality of the product and to fulfil these orders long-term, we had to stabilize our production process and secure all of our suppliers.

We have expanded and transformed the Distillery in Scotland, UK to fulfil this potential. We also had to apply for lab testing, COLA Reports and Label Certifications that wouldn't be necessary in ordinary scenarios. However, for us to fulfil orders in countries and locations on an enlarged scale, we needed to be able to get all these approvals to ensure we didn't hit hurdles in the future that would have a damaging impact on supply. After contending with these and other various growing pains it is all finally coming together. We have been receiving COLA Report Approvals and Label Certifications and only have a handful more in the system awaiting final approval.

By putting all of this in place, we may have delayed our products launching but we had to look at the long-term security for the company and for our shareholders. A short delay was preferable to long term recurring delays in the future. We didn't want to create a scenario that our stock was continually taking hits and yo-yoing in value. We want a strong and stable stock for our shareholders and, therefore, had to make these decisions. We must work behind the scenes now.

We've gone through the growing pains, every 'i' has been dotted and the last 't's' are being crossed. From now on things will go much smoother.

We have signed LOI's with Major International Distributors of which two are committing to large scale monthly volume. We see a franchising opportunity. We have the 100 club, barrel adoptions, orders going out and more orders to fill. With this increase in demand and our improved capacity, we are seeking Brand Ambassadors internationally. We're also making great progress acquiring non-dilutive financing for future projects. The company will continue providing updates as we continue our growth.

Our little upstart company is about to be not so little any longer and I'm very excited about our future.

Les McCall, Chairman of the Board

About Rooshine, Inc. - The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is currently focused on the importation, distribution and sale of high-end alcoholic spirits. The Company has a Brand Licensing Agreement with The International Spirit Vault Ltd (ISV) (f/k/a Cloudburst Distribution Pty Ltd.), to be the exclusive distributor of ISV's Rooshine brand of spirits in North America and world-wide on a non-exclusive basis. Rooshine's proprietary process allow spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after aging only a week. Rooshine's smoking process allows the permanent infusion of smoky flavors that last the entire bottle.

