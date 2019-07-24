WiMi: WIMI, leading In 5G Holographic AR Industry In China, Will Soon Be Launched On NASDAQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / With the advent of the 5G era, 5G not only satisfies the higher speed and smoother communication experience, but also interconnects more devices, covering a wide range of people, scenes and Internet services, which is also a necessary condition in the era of interconnection of everything and artificial intelligence.

WiMi Hologram Cloud expects to land on NASDAQ Global Board in the near future, which is expected to become a guide in the field of holographic AR vision. WIMI established the comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all domestic holographic AR solution providers in 2018. It is in the leading place in China holographic AR industry in terms of income, number of customers, holographic AR content, the quantity of holographic AR patent and software copyright. In addition, such giants as Microsoft, Apple, and Google scrambled to add the investment in AR/VR market since last year; it is expected to enter the new product release period in 2019. Data show that manufacturers at home and abroad are expected to release more than 10 new AR products, Samsung and Huawei have revealed the release of VR products in 2019, and the performance of the new products has improved significantly. The ultra-high reliability and low delay communication of 5G communication technology is expected to solve the shortcomings of VR/AR development. Investment Strategy believes that 5G cloud will open up the VR/AR scene and continuously release the vitality of the industry. Under the continuous effort of major manufacturers, it is expected to create popular styles and accelerate hardware penetration.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a leading AR holographic platform in China. At present, AR applications are mainly used in such industries as entertainment, advertising, and education. Its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields. It is reported by the Frost & Sullivan that the AR holographic application platform that WiMi Hologram Cloud had has already been the leading one in China judging from the gross revenue in 2017. The WiMi Hologram Cloud has about 4654 AR holographic content, 106 software copyrights and 219 technical patents for the whole of 2018. * Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The products of WiMi Hologram Cloud has made the layout on commercial application scenes, which mainly focuses on five professional fields, such as home entertainment, light field cinema, arts performing system, commercial publishing system and advertising display system. The international patent protection scope that WiMi Hologram Cloud has reached will be guaranteed by strict patent technology protection with the optimal holographic AI simulation experience to ensure that the user experience in Greater China can reach a startling level. Up to now, artificial intelligence industry has not formed a large market, and no enterprise has been capable of achieving the absolute market monopoly. Newly enterprises have been emerging at all times in fields of algorithms, frameworks, chips, modules, accelerators and the like.

The IPO prospectus of WiMi Hologram Cloud listing in the US capital market was made public, whose net profit in 2018 exceeded 89 million yuan, with two consecutive years of profit. In the first quarter of 2019, the net profit increased by 68% compared with the same period last year, and the profit growth space has been opened. WiMi Hologram Cloud has gone to the global board of NASDAQ for IPO, as the leading share of global holographic AI vision; the profit growth space has been opened. With the development of 5G holographic communication, the future development of WiMi Hologram Cloud is expected to be explosive strongly, which has only been established for only four years.

