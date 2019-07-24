sprite-preloader
24.07.2019
PR Newswire

Tri-Star Resources Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 24

Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resources

24 July 2019

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR), the minerals processing company, held its AGM today and all resolutions were unanimously passed on a show of hands. Proxy voting received in advance of the meeting was as follows:

Resolution NoIn FavourAgainst
168,885,62340,153
268,885,62340,153
368,850,70375,073
468,838,00382,947
568,876,79648,980
668,876,79648,980

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.tri-starresources.com or contact:

Tri-Star Resources plc
David Facey, CEO/ CFO 		c/o SBP
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
St Brides Partners (Financial PR)
Isabel de Salis/ Beth Melluish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)
Robert Wooldridge/Jeff Keating
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
finnCap Ltd (Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Camille Gochez
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

FN Beta