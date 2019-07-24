Tri-Star Resources Plc - Result of AGM

Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resources

24 July 2019

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR), the minerals processing company, held its AGM today and all resolutions were unanimously passed on a show of hands. Proxy voting received in advance of the meeting was as follows:

Resolution No In Favour Against 1 68,885,623 40,153 2 68,885,623 40,153 3 68,850,703 75,073 4 68,838,003 82,947 5 68,876,796 48,980 6 68,876,796 48,980

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.tri-starresources.com or contact: