Tri-Star Resources Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, July 24
Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resources
24 July 2019
Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR), the minerals processing company, held its AGM today and all resolutions were unanimously passed on a show of hands. Proxy voting received in advance of the meeting was as follows:
|Resolution No
|In Favour
|Against
|1
|68,885,623
|40,153
|2
|68,885,623
|40,153
|3
|68,850,703
|75,073
|4
|68,838,003
|82,947
|5
|68,876,796
|48,980
|6
|68,876,796
|48,980
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.tri-starresources.com or contact:
|Tri-Star Resources plc
David Facey, CEO/ CFO
|c/o SBP
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
|St Brides Partners (Financial PR)
Isabel de Salis/ Beth Melluish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
|SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)
Robert Wooldridge/Jeff Keating
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
|finnCap Ltd (Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Camille Gochez
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500