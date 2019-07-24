Kudelski Security Recognized for Industry Leadership in Managed Security Services

The company reinforces its status as a fast-growing, disruptive leader in the security services landscape with new industry recognitions highlighting innovation and market adoption

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, July 24, 2019 -Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), announced today that it has been recognized for the third consecutive year as part of Gartner's Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services and was also named as one of the top 10 key players in Gartner's Europe Context: Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services Worldwide (https://resources.kudelskisecurity.com/gartner-magic-quadrant).

These latest accolades come on the heels of Kudelski Security's previous endorsements for its managed security service offering, which include being named as a leader in the latest "Forrester Wave: Emerging Managed Security Services Providers (MSSP), Q3 2018 (https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/about-us/news/Kudelski-Security-Named-A-Leader-in-Emerging-Managed-Security-Services-by-Forrester)" as well as one of the top 20 MSSPs worldwide in the MSSP Alert Top 100 Managed Security Services Providers List (https://hubs.ly/H0dNC7D0) for 2018.

"These industry recognitions further validate the commitment we've made to provide our clients with a new breed of Managed Security Service to support their evolving security needs and encompass the realities of the market today," said Alton Kizziah, Kudelski Security's VP Global Managed Security Services. "Our goal has been to challenge legacy MSSPs by delivering cutting-edge and holistic threat detection combined with incident response that strengthens detection capabilities and interrupts malicious activity - at any stage of any attack."

Gartner's Market Guide for MDR services provides insights to security and risk management leaders looking to augment their operations with real-time threat detection and incident response capabilities. Gartner highlights in the 2019 report the different styles of MDR, including managed EDR and the increasing demand for integrated incident response capabilities to contain and disrupt threats efficiently.

"Gartner calls out in the report that the need for organizations today to identify and address multiple threat types in a very short time frame. Unfortunately, well-performed incident response takes time and skill that many organizations just don't have in house," continued Kizziah. "Our ability to provide deeper investigation, analysis and validation of threats, along with enhanced guidance on how to contain and mitigate their exposure, provides significant value to our MDR customers.

Kudelski is one of only a few full-service MSSPs referenced in this year's report that provides advanced detection and response capabilities -such as managed endpoint detection and response, threat hunting, managed attacker deception and integrated incident response (IR) across multiple environments (on premises, Cloud, hybrid, OT/ICS).

Kudelski Security was also recently recognized as of one the top 10 notable vendors in Gartner's Europe Context: Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services Worldwide (https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3913218/europe-context-magic-quadrant-for-managed-security-servi) report for its robust capabilities including quicker and more efficient MSS outputs, operational technology and industrial IoT security monitoring, and managed threat hunting. The report also highlighted Kudelski Security's ability to provide a unified view of security monitoring and visibility across its multiple technology landscapes via a single client portal, which includes on-demand service performance dashboards.

"The attention we've received recently from Gartner, Forrester and others accentuate what we've heard from our clients, prospects and partners," added Kizziah "As a result, managed security services have become our area of fastest growth. We continue to add prestigious brands to our long-term, client base around the world and look forward to expanding our offering portfolio to maintain our leading position."

