CFISA: In Person Security Awareness Training Company to Present at Cybersecurity Workshop in Jamaica

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / CFISA (The Center For Information and Security Awareness), based in Boca Raton, Florida, has announced that their CEO and Founder Michael Levin will be in person presenting at a cybersecurity workshop on July 24thand 25th, 2019 at the Directorate of Training and Doctrine, The Jamaica Defense Force, Up Park Camp, Kingston, Jamaica. The cybersecurity workshop is hosted by the University of the West Indies and the Jamaica Defense Force.

The workshop is titled "Learn About Cyber Security Vulnerabilities, Risks & Threats", and will provide information on emerging cyber threats, risks, strategies and approaches and investigative techniques within the context of limited resources and Caribbean legal frameworks.

The workshop offers several advantages for law enforcement. These include gaining insight into cybercrime trends and how to be proactive and predictive; gaining primary cybercrime investigative knowledge; being able to evaluate the resources they have and implement strategies that are designed to optimize outcomes within the constraints of limited resources; and being able to determine common cybersecurity risks, vulnerabilities and threats.

For the business community, the workshop also offers a number of benefits. These include being able to make that paradigm shift where cybersecurity is regarded as a larger enterprise risk and business issue rather than a simple post-incident recovery IT department issue; being able to determine vulnerabilities and gaps and in the organization; being able to determine specific threats and risks that may be a threat to the viability of the business based on trends; and being able to respond so that systems, data, and program can be made more secure.

Michael Levin, who is the CEO and founder of CFISA, was a former Branch Chief of the US Secret Service, Electronic Crimes Task Force program and a former Deputy Director of the National Cyber Security Division. He worked directly under US Presidents Reagan, Clinton, GHW Bush, and GW Bush.

CFISA is a provider of on-site and online security training courses that focus on helping businesses in various industries, such as health care, high tech, energy, financial, hospitality, telecommunications, and academia and government agencies. These courses are designed to help teach employees the best security awareness practices to fight cybercrime.

"Our training method blends security best practices and customer-specific security policies with behavioral psychology, compelling storytelling, and rich interactive media," explains Michael Levin. He continues, "CFISA lessons address cyber and other security challenges that are relevant to your environment including the risk associated with non-compliance to policies and the insider threat. We encourage people to visit the company Facebook page so that they can be updated on new developments."

CFISA offers various online courses, including the Level I Security Awareness Training and Level II Security Awareness Training, which are both designed to train employees on the appropriate cyber and data security behavior.

There is also the HIPAA Compliant Training Course, which is for an organization that is directly or indirectly involved with a patient's Protected Health Information (PHI). This will ensure that employees know the proper privacy and security practices when handling PHI.

CFISA also offers PCI compliance training courses: CFISA PCI Level I and CFISA PCI Level II. These are designed for those who accept, manage or transmit credit cards and personal information contained in the card. These courses will help these employees become Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard compliant.

And then there is the InfraGard Awareness Training. InfraGard is a partnership between members of the private sector and the FBI. The InfraGard program allows a timely exchange of information between the public and the private sector and promotes mutual learning opportunities with regards to the Critical Infrastructure.

And finally, there is the In Person Cyber Security Training course. This is an immersive person training session at the business location that offers an excellent way to engage each employee with the need for security diligence.

CFISA offers training to employees on best practices in order to prevent a catastrophic data breach. Those who would like to learn more about onsite security awareness training services that are offered can visit the CFISA.com website or contact them by phone or by email.

