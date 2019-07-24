Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) today announces that the company has filed its 2019 half-year financial report with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

Mercialys 2019 half-year financial report is available on www.mercialys.com under "Investors Regulated information Half-year financial reports"

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,123 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 184.3 million on an annualized basis. It owns assets with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes) at June 30, 2019. Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005664/en/

Contacts:

Mercialys

Analysts investors media:

Alexandre Leroy

Tel: +33(0)1 53 65 24 39

Email: aleroy@mercialys.com