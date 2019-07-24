Kuros announces Gerhard Ries is stepping down as Board member

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, July 24, 2019 - Kuros Biosciences today announced that Gerhard Ries is stepping down as a member of the Board of Directors for personal reasons.

In future, the Board of Directors will consist of six members. Leanna Caron replaces Ries as Chair of the Compensation Committee and Jason Hannon as a member of the Compensation Committee until the next ordinary shareholders' meeting. Scott Bruder will replace Ries as a member of the Audit Committee.

Clemens van Blitterswijk, Chairman of Kuros, said: "We are very grateful for Gerhard's service to Kuros as member of the Board, where he has brought us the benefit of his extensive experience of the global pharmaceutical industry as both entrepreneur and investor over the last three years. We wish him all the best for the future."

Kuros Biosciences AG LifeSci Advisors Michael Grau Hans Herklots Chief Financial Officer Media & Investors Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +41 79 598 71 49 michael.grau@kurosbio.com hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington, U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visitwww.kurosbio.ch (http://www.kurosbio.ch) for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.