Hazeltree Fund Services: Hazeltree Hires Collateral Management Expert to Support Expanded Clients' Demand

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management and portfolio finance solutions, today announced the expansion of its product team with Joseph Spiro as a Director of Product Management. Mr. Spiro will focus on extending the capabilities of Hazeltree Collateral Management with specific focus on the Uncleared Margin Rules and Standard Initial Margin Model (UMR and SIMM) mandates.



Mr. Spiro has been a part of the derivatives industry for over 20 years, specializing in derivatives collateral management. Prior to joining Hazeltree, Mr. Spiro held senior Product and Operations Management roles at Societe Generale, BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Mr. Spiro has been a member of the SIFMA AMG Derivative Ops Committee, as well as the ISDA Collateral Infrastructure Working Group, and has been a contributor to ISDA publications in the field of collateral management.

"With the final phases of the uncleared margin rules coming into effect in the coming years, our team has been dedicated to helping our clients with their operational and technological needs," said Paul Calderone, Chief Operating Officer of Hazeltree. "Joe's specific experience with derivatives collateral management makes him an invaluable addition to our team."

Hazeltree is transforming the way treasury teams are operating by efficiently optimizing treasury functions to realize cost savings and create incremental alpha. Hazeltree has been expanding to support customer growth. Over the past year, Hazeltree has increased its headcount by almost 40% globally.

"I am very excited to be joining Hazeltree during these changing times of our industry and look forward to supporting the increasing demands for Hazeltree's solutions," noted Mr. Spiro. "I am eager to work with the team as we continue Hazeltree's journey."

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies, pension funds and corporates with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generates alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamlined operations. Hazeltree's integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.

