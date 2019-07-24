sprite-preloader
Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B de C.V.: Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GISSA) ("the Company", "GIS", "GISSA") today announced that it will hold its Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call in English on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Mexico City Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will be presented by Mr. Jorge Mercado - GISSA's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. César Cárdenas - Vitromex's Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Arturo Morales - GISSA's Investor Relations Manager. GISSA will report its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on Thursday, July 25, 2019 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:
001-800-514-6145 (Mexico Toll Free)
1-877-830-2576 (U.S. participants)
+1-785-424-1726 (International participants)
Passcode: GIS

Link for presentation only (slides with no audio); participate in the conference call via telephone: https://webcasts.eqs.com/saltillo20190725/no-audio

Link for conference call via webcast only (live stream of audio and slide presentation): https://webcasts.eqs.com/saltillo20190725/en

Conference Replay:

A replay will be available on July 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. MCT for 7 days or at GISSA's website.
1-844-488-7474 (U.S. participants)
+1-862-902-0129 (International participants)
Passcode: 46189448

About Grupo Industrial Saltillo

Grupo Industrial Saltillo manufactures and commercializes auto-parts (iron or aluminum foundry and machining), Construction (ceramic and porcelain coverings) and Houseware (tableware and kitchenware products) Sectors.

Grupo Industrial Saltillo brings together the talent of 8,000 employees in 25 production units, with operations in Mexico, Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, and China; as well as market and distribution presence in the USA.

For additional information visit www.gis.com.mx or contact:

Jorge Mercado
CFO
Tel: +52 (55) 5279-9614
jorge.mercado@gis.com.mx

Arturo Morales
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +52 (55) 5279-9627
arturo.morales@gis.com.mx

Melanie Carpenter
i-advize Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 212-406-3692
mcarpenter@i-advize.com

SOURCE: Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/553252/Grupo-Industrial-Saltillo-SAB-de-CV-Announces-its-Second-Quarter-2019-Earnings-Conference-Call


