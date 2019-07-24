Crypto Briefing Announces Partnership with CoinGecko in Transparency Bid

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Crypto Briefing -- the independent crypto analysis and media firm -- and CoinGecko have announced a partnership that will integrate Crypto Briefing's digital asset reports and investment grades into CoinGecko's token pages. The move is in line with a broader push by both Crypto Briefing and CoinGecko to improve exchange transparency and trust in the cryptocurrency markets.

Concerns over cryptocurrency market transparency were amplified in May this year, when Bitwise released an in-depth analysis of the exchange markets. The report suggested that roughly 95 percent of Bitcoin trading volumes may be fabricated through wash trading.

"The Bitwise report was a wake-up call to the industry," said Han Kao, CEO of Crypto Briefing. "If cryptocurrency is to go mainstream, it's clear that we need standardized frameworks, and more accountability in an industry plagued by misinformation and dubious practices."

"We launched almost two years ago with a mission to advocate for independence and objectivity," continued Kao. "Partnering with analytics companies like CoinGecko, that are committed to transparency and accuracy, is exactly in line with our own values."

Crypto Briefing recently rolled out their institutional-grade analysis product, SIMETRI - a suite of comprehensive token reports and investment grades - designed to provide investors with deep and actionable insights into cryptocurrency businesses.

"SIMETRI is a direct extension of our commitment to the cryptocurrency community," said Kao. "Since we are not paid by the crypto projects, we can be completely objective in our analysis of the tokens we research -- and that brings unique value to our readers. They know that our work is untainted by advertising dollars."

With CoinGecko, Crypto Briefing's SIMETRI Research will complement CoinGecko's "Trust Score" metric, which uses various metrics to filter out exchange volumes inflated with wash trading or trans-fee mining.

"In short, 'Trust Score' is a blended formula that takes into account exchanges' reported trading volume, web traffic, and order book depth," said Bobby Ong, co-founder of CoinGecko. "The idea here is to not rely on a single source of data, but rather multiple sources of data which will serve as a deterrent against cheating." Further details of CoinGecko's Trust Score can be obtained in this blog announcement.

CoinGecko will continue to further supplement their Trust Score with more metrics covering other areas of the cryptocurrency markets such as Proof-of-Reserves, API analysis, and cybersecurity analysis. Their incorporation of Crypto Briefing's SIMETRI token reports and investment grades will further improve their transparency initiative for their millions of users worldwide.

About Crypto Briefing

Crypto Briefing is an independent cryptocurrency analysis firm and media provider focusing on bringing trust and transparency to the industry. The company is unique in the space, in that it has never accepted advertising or sponsored stories. Following recent successful seed funding rounds, Crypto Briefing has furnished a series of token reports to its readers in the lead-up to the launch of its institutional SIMETRI product. Crypto Briefing is currently pursuing the expansion of their transparency and trust initiative as it partners with high-profile analytics and reporting firms, like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap.

About CoinGecko

CoinGecko aims to provide a 360-degree overview of the cryptoasset market. In addition to tracking cryptoasset price, volume and network value, CoinGecko also tracks fundamental data such as community growth, open-source code development, major events and on-chain metrics. CoinGecko's objective is to elevate participants' understanding of the fundamental factors that drive the market. CoinGecko is one of the largest and earliest cryptoasset data aggregators, operating since early 2014. It currently tracks over 5,100 tokens from over 350 exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.coingecko.com.

